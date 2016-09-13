Hall appointed to Clark State Board of Trustees

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana native and third generation business owner Kyle Hall has been appointed to the Clark State Community College Board of Trustees by Gov. John Kasich.

Hall serves as president of the Hall Company where he oversees all facets of day-to-day operations, company strategies, developing and executing short- and long-term plans, finances, key customer relationships and hiring decisions.

“Kyle Hall brings excellent industry and management expertise that will serve our students, and his skill set truly complements our board. We are pleased to have board representation from Champaign County,” said Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin.

Hall said he is excited to be part of the Clark State Board of Trustees and looks forward to giving back to the community. “I think if you are in a position where you are able to run a company and be a leader in a community, you need to give something back,” he said. “I like to focus on things that I think I can benefit.”

The Hall Company is a global, technology-based firm that provides switches, controls and overlays for a variety of industries including medical devices.

“I’m excited by the steps Clark State has taken to partner with manufacturers and offer a wide curriculum of skills to help improve manufacturing,” said Hall.

Hall is chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hall Company and is a member of the Champaign County Manufacturing Council. He previously was on the board for the Dayton Development Coalition, Urbana Lions Club and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. He holds a bachelor of science in marketing from Wright State University.

“I believe firmly that it’s important for people to better themselves through education,” said Hall. “There is a need in the workforce for additional skills and education that Clark State is very well suited to help with, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Hall http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Hall.jpg Hall

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.