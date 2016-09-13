Graham board approves treasurer contract

ST. PARIS – Graham Local Schools board approved a new contract for its treasurer at its Monday meeting.

The board approved a four-year administrative contract for Treasurer Judy Geers, effective Aug. 2017, to July 31, 2021. State law allows school boards to offer a new contract to an administrator up to 14 months before expiration, and Geers asked the board to consider renewing her contract this fall, she said.

Geers is paid $101,400 currently. Her new contract salary, beginning Aug. 1, 2017, will be $104,000, she said.

The school board also recognized Frank Focht with the Graham Admiration Award, a new honor from the district. Superintendent Kirk Koennecke told the school board the award is given on behalf of the board to recognize community and school service. It will be awarded seasonally.

Board Vice President Steve Prince said he remembered Focht when he was a student at Graham, and he is still committed to the district and community.

In other action, the board:

•Approved individual membership for the superintendent in the Ohio School Public Relations Association at a cost of $255.

•Accepted the resignations of teachers Elizabeth Moore, effective Aug. 12, 2016, Alycia Falknor, effective Aug. 17, 2016, and Lisa Weeks, effective Feb. 28, 2017 (for retirement).

•Approved amending full-time teacher Leisha Ward’s 2016-17 contract to .5 time beginning with the 2016-17 school year, per the Graham Education Association Job Share Agreement.

•Approved hiring Boys and Girls MS Cross Country Assistant Coach Christopher Laslo, HS Drama Director Jessica Thomas, Elementary Choir Director Kristen Williams, Senior Class Advisors (.5) Melinda Bechtel and Kristine Randall, Junior Class Advisor Christopher Laslo, Sophomore Class Advisor Steve Grasso, Freshman Class Advisor Austin Wick, ES Student Council Advisor Lisa Dickerson, HS National Honor Society Advisor Kristen Ruzika, and Students Making a Difference (.5) advisors Angelia Bush and Amy Young, all for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved a $75 stipend per GOAL student per semester enrolled in the online elective courses for the 2016-17 school year for GOAL Spanish Teacher Charles Ratcliff.

•Approved amending Elizabeth Nesbitt’s lunchroom contract to a bus aide contract, effective Aug. 22, 2016; and amending Marlene Smith’s lunchroom contract to a custodial contract, effective Aug. 22, 2016.

•Approved hiring Freshman Football Head Assistant Coach Austin Wyen, Head 8th Grade MS Volleyball Assistant Coach Amy Cross-McDaniel, and Girls 7th Grade MS Basketball Assistant Coach James Pence, all for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved Leisha Ward and Ginger King for a .5 Job Share for the 2016-17 school year.

•Approved the Graham Ag Ed/FFA Eastern State Exposition “The Big E” trip to West Springfield, Mass., Sept. 14-17.

•Approved the Graham Ag Ed/FFA Cardboard City overnight event at Graham High School, Nov. 22-23.

•Approved the Graham Ag Ed/FFA 212/360 Leadership Conference trip in Dublin, Jan. 14-15, 2017.

•Approved the Glen Helen Outdoor Educational Center trip, Yellow Springs, Feb. 20-22, 2017, and Feb. 22-24, 2017.

Recognizes community member

By Casey S. Elliott celliott@civitasmedia.com

Casey S. Elliott may be reached at 937-652-1331 ext. 1772 or on Twitter @UDCElliott.

