Festival features seafood, live music, fun

Freshwater Farms of Ohio, just north of Urbana, will host the 15th annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival on Sept. 16-18. The festival celebrates Ohio’s freshwater shrimp harvest with fresh seafood dinners, a wide selection of other foods, craft beers and wine, three days of live music performed on an outdoor stage by some of the region’s most acclaimed bands, and a wide range of fun activities for the whole family.

Attendance at last year’s three-day festival reached a new high of 8,000. To accommodate the festival’s increasing popularity, Freshwater Farms has:

•Doubled space for free parking

•Doubled seating

•Doubled the serving line area for the Freshwater Farms food booths

•Doubled the area for other vendors, placing the booths along two walkways, instead of one. This provides guests more room and includes a large picnic area between the walkways.

Fourteen vendors, including Freshwater Farms, will offer seafood, a wide choice of other foods, and beverages, including soft drinks, craft beers and wines. The festival menu includes trout raised on the farm, Ohio’s largest indoor fish hatchery. In addition, freshly harvested shrimp on ice will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17.

The 11 bands on the live music schedule play a range of styles, including country, rock, blues, folk/Americana and jazz/R&B. Bands include Angela Perley & The Howlin’ Moons, Hebdo, Fever Fever, Teeny Tucker, Red Idle Rejects, Mama’s Black Sheep, Kick-N-Flava, Dave Buker and the Historians, Jonalee White Trio, Drunken Sunday and the Devil Doves.

The schedule of music and other events can be found on the festival website, ohiofishandshrimpfestival.com.

Other festival features include the farm’s aquatic animal exhibits and sturgeon petting zoo, the farm’s market, free inflatables and a kids’ play zone, and about 30 retail and craft vendors.

A shrimp peeling and eating contest will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The contest is open to the first 25 people to register by 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the festival information booth. The winner will receive a $50 Freshwater Farms gift certificate.

