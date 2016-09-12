Virts to discuss researching historic houses

The Champaign County Genealogy Society will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Community Room of the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., to hear Sheryl Virts discuss researching the history of homes.

Those interested in being an officer or keeping the society going are encouraged to attend. To date no one has stepped forward and the current officers are resigning at the year’s end. If four people do not volunteer to fulfill officer duties, this will be the last meeting of the society and the winter issue of the newsletter will be the last.

Group may fold at year’s end

Submitted by the Champaign County Genealogical Society.

