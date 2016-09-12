Faith Encounter to feature Rob McCorkle, worship teams

Pastor Rob McCorkle, founder of Fire School Ministries, will be the guest speaker each night of Faith Encounter, a community praise, prayer and worship event to be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 19 and 20, at Urbana’s Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St.

Faith Encounter, organized by about 25 Champaign County churches, is open and free to all. Each night will feature a message by McCorkle, music by praise and worship teams from local churches, prayer led by local pastors and testimony by local residents. Pastors will be available to pray individually with attendees.

Besides pastoring in Columbus, McCorkle travels to speak at conferences and revivals.

McCorkle wrote the book Bridging the Great Divide: Reuniting Word & Spirit. He earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary.

Music will be provided by a variety of musicians and vocalists from area churches, including:

•The Urbana House of Prayer worship team

•Enabling Grace of Woodstock Baptist Church

•The Grafton United Methodist Church worship team

•Jeff Richards of RiverSong Church

•Real World and J2PrayZ of Jerusalem Second Baptist Church

•Anna Bielawski and Katelyn Lebo of Urbana United Methodist Church

•Mark Moorman of Urbana First Baptist Church

•Mechanicsburg Church of God worship team

An offering will be collected each night to support the I-61 Project, a ministry being developed by Crossway Vineyard Church of Urbana to free people from heroin addiction. The goal of I-61, based on Isaiah 61, is to encourage, strengthen and expand the recovery network in Champaign County, especially in the faith-based community, and develop a 90-day residential program, the Oaks.

For more information, visit and like the Faith Encounter Champaign County Facebook page.

McCorkle http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Rob-McCorkle.jpg McCorkle

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of event planners

Submitted on behalf of event planners