Enter your best chili and salsa in the Simon Kenton Fest

It’s that time of year when we have more tomatoes than we can eat. It’s a great time to create a prize winning salsa! Get those pots out, tweak your recipes and enter the Best Salsa contest during the upcoming Simon Kenton Chili Cook off Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner will take home $100 and bragging rights. To enter, fill out the entry form which is available on line, and drop off your salsa at the stage located on the courthouse steps by 10:30 am. on Sept. 24. You do not have to prepare your salsa on site, but, no canned, restaurant or bottled salsas are allowed. Entries must be in disposable containers, with recipes and registration forms attached. There is no charge to enter, but, offers an opportunity to use all those tomatoes and the chance to win $100.

If salsa is not your thing, and you make a “killer” chili, enter the chili cook off, which has a grand prize of $1,000. Second place through fifth place will take home additional prize monies totally $1000. Each chili contestant is required to provide all materials needed to prepare the chili on site. Chili must be prepared from scratch, no pre cooking of meat or chopping vegetables prior to set up. Registration deadline is Sept. 16 so don’t miss out! All entry forms and rules are available on line at [www.chilicookoffofurbana.com]www.chilicookoffofurbana.com. Contact Beth Adair, 614-740-7560 with any questions.

The Simon Kenton Chili Cook off Festival/Hoopla Parade is celebrating its 10th year and guarantees a day of fun for the whole family. Mark your calendar and don’t miss September 24, 2016 in downtown Urbana.

By Sandy Gonzalez

Submitted on behalf of event planners.

