Alex Foulks, age 12 of St. Paris, admires one of the entries in the classic car show at Pony Wagon Days on Saturday. The annual festival expanded from one day in 2015 to three days in 2016. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_pwd.jpg Alex Foulks, age 12 of St. Paris, admires one of the entries in the classic car show at Pony Wagon Days on Saturday. The annual festival expanded from one day in 2015 to three days in 2016. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen