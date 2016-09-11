The Champaign County Arts Council is looking for artists to participate in its 4×6 Art Show and Sale on Nov. 4-6. Artwork must be 4 inches by 6 inches and priced $100 and under.

According to Arts Council Executive Director Heather Brackney, “This is a fundraiser for the Arts Council and an opportunity for our community to purchase affordable artwork for their home or as gifts. The Arts Council will be open all weekend, Nov. 4-6, during the hours of the Holiday Open Houses in downtown Urbana.”

All 2-D artwork must be matted in at least an 8-inch by 10-inch frame, if appropriate. 2D artwork must be wired and ready to hang.

3D artwork is accepted, but should be no larger than 4 inches by 6 inches.

Artists may enter as many pieces as they like, with no entry fee. The Arts Council will receive 40 percent of each sale.

To enter the show, register with the Arts Council by Oct. 1 and drop off artwork by Oct. 21.

Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.

