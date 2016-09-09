Reunion News

Urbana High School class of 1996 will have a 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Coppertop Restaurant, 116 Miami St., Urbana. Dinner includes two entrees and two sides. Tax and gratuity are included. The cost per person is $25. Send checks to Gina Padilla-Lingrell at 580 Washington Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078 to reserve a spot by Sept. 23.

Since Friday, Oct. 7, is homecoming, all are also invited to cheer on the Hillclimbers vs. Bellefontaine at 7 p.m. All ’96 alumni and guests will have a section roped off close to the 50-yard line to watch the game. Call or text Todd Martin, 937-371-8808, to let him know how many seats to reserve and to learn about a pre-game gathering.