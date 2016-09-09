Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Hello, my name is Jill! I am pretty sure that I am the kitten for you. My calico markings are simply adorable. How do you like my cute face? If you like silly little kittens who love to play, then consider adopting me. I am one of the most loving kittens you will you will ever meet. I have a super sweet personality. My shots up to date and I will have a spay certificate when I am adopted. I always use the litter box and am a very neat little girl. Please get your adoption application in as soon as you can, so you don’t miss out on wonderful me. Come on down to Paws Animal Shelter and let me steal your heart!

You can email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com. Visit us at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana. There are many wonderful cats, adorable kittens and fun-loving dogs at the shelter waiting for good homes. Paws Animal Shelter needs donations of Purina Kitten Chow, Purina Complete Cat Chow, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow. We also could use donations of bleach, laundry detergent, 39 gallon trash bags and clumping cat litter. We are a nonprofit organization that operates only by donations. We do not receive any city, county or state funding. We depend on public donations and our adoption fees to run the shelter. Please consider making a donation to help fund our shelter. This is puppy and kitten season. We often get in puppies or kittens with no mother. Consider fostering puppies or kittens. Sign up on our foster list. We are always looking for volunteers to come to the shelter and help out. You could play with the cats or dogs to help socialize them.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Hello. My name is Elliott and I’m a doggie waiting for a home here at Paws Shelter in Urbana. I am just a short little puppy, only 8 months old. I am a Bassett/Boxer and maybe a little bit of Beagle mix and I won’t get much bigger than I am now. I am very sweet, I get along very well with kids and all you humans. I play very well with all my buddies here at the shelter. I’ve not been around the felines much, but I think I’d like them too. I am up to date on all my vaccines and I will be neutered soon. Oh, I forgot to tell you how well I walk on a leash!! I have been taken to several Adoption Events and everyone says I am a Sweetheart with everyone. Please come and visit me at the shelter in Urbana. My phone number is 937-653-6233 and the shelter is open 12-5 Tuesday-Friday and 12-4 Saturday. We are closed Sunday and Monday. Email is “pawsurbana@hotmail” and our FB is pawsurbana. Please come and see all of us fur kids, we will be waiting to meet you!!

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” – Josh Billings, humorist and lecturer. Such is our Sophie at Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL). She is a happy Shepherd/Red Heeler mix that was brought to us as a stray. Sophie is one year old and weighs 34 1/2 pounds. She loves people and children and enjoys other dogs as long as they respect her space. She appears to be indifferent to cats. Sophie is obedient and playful and would make a great 4-H project or agility dog as well as a loving companion. She loves to run and needs a secure, fenced yard in which to play.

As with all Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) pets, Sophie was completely vetted before being put up for adoption. She has been spayed, up to date on all vaccinations including rabies, worming, heart-worm testing and treated with flea and heart-worm prevention. CCAWL adopted dogs are all micro-chipped and have their 2016 dog license and dental cleaning. If you are interested in visiting Sophie or any other of the adoptable pets at CCAWL, please call us at 937-834-5236. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH, 43044. Dog and Cat adoption applications can be found online at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. You may fax an adoption application to 937-834-5171. A complete listing of our available pets may be found at www.petfinder.com and www.adoptapet.com.

CCAWL is a non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare of the pets of Champaign County. We always appreciate your donations of bleach, paper towels, collars, leashes, Clorox wipes and laundry detergent.

If you are looking to support CCAWL by volunteering, we would love to meet you. Applications may be picked up at our location. We also require proof of a current tetanus shot to accompany the completed application.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! I am a Jack Russell Terrier/Dachshund mix boy and I weigh 25 pounds. I’m 2 years old. My name is Tank and it’s been kind of hard for me. My people kept me in a crate the whole time they had me, all two years, and they didn’t work with me at all. So, I was lonely and didn’t know what to do or what I should do because nobody cared. Well, finally my angel girl showed up (her name is Cheryl!) and she took me away from there and brought me here…she saved me! She even got everything done for me at the vet (even that getting fixed thing)…bet you wish you had a Cheryl, too! She wants Barely Used Pets to help me find a loving family or even a single person who will work with me and let me know it’s OK and they won’t neglect me. I just need lots and lots of loving and lots and lots of understanding. I need to be taught the rules of life…but I promise you this…if you are willing to teach me, I will try my best to learn how to be the best boy you ever, ever had! Won’t you please give me a chance to have a real home where I am loved?

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is at our new location of 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. We are open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-6pm, Fridays 10am – 5pm and Saturdays 11-2. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We need Lysol Lemon spray cleaner, paper towels, Clorox, Dawn dish soap (original), and laundry soap. We can also use the elevated pet beds by Kuranda (go to kuranda.com). Any donations are always appreciated. Please take a look at our website for other ideas for donations. Please note that our garage sale originally scheduled for August 20th has been delayed…we’ll be having a huge one on October 8th! Please come out and see us at the PetSmart Adoption Weekend in Springfield on Bechtel Road. We will be there on Saturday, September 17th! We will also be a Tractor Supply here in Urbana on that same Saturday 11am-3pm. So come out and see us…we’ll be in both places this Saturday!

Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help me and my friends find our forever homes.

Information provided by local animal shelters.

