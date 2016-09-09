Congratulations to 4-Hers who competed at State Fair

The Ohio State University Extension office of Champaign County would like to offer our congratulations to the following young people who represented us very well as they competed and placed in their respective classes at the Ohio State Fair. These 4-H members have not only excelled at the county level, but have also excelled at the state level as they competed with the other elite participants from counties across the state. Outstanding indicates that the participant placed in the top 40 percent of the class. The Clock Trophy signifies the highest award in the state for that particular project. At this year’s production goat show, 25 percent of participants were from Champaign County. Almost all of our livestock judges comment on the depth of quality we have in animals and showmen for a county fair. The state fair list below is proof of the excellent quality that comes from the county. Please congratulate them when you see these outstanding 4-Hers!

Ashton Arnett-Clothing for High School & College-Outstanding of the Day; Audrey Ayars-Makeover My Space Junior-Outstanding of the Day; Taylor Ayars-Alcohol & Drug Abuse Senior-Outstanding of the Day; Lauran Bailey-Clothing Loungewear-Outstanding of the Day; Kamryn Beaver-Horse Senior Hunter Hack-5th Place; Chloe Bender-Horse Western Horsemanship Ages 9 to 11-9th Place; Madison Bender-Horse Senior Hunter Hack-2nd Place, Horse Advanced Equitation Over Fences-2nd Place, Horse Low Hunter Over Fences-1st Place; Olivia Bender-Horse Hunter Showmanship Grand Championship-1st Place, Horse Hunter Showmanship Age 13-1st Place; Kayleigh Bernow-Horse Hunter Under Saddle Ages 15 & 16-4th Place, Horse Western Pleasure Ages 15 & 16-3rd Place, Horse Hunter Equitation Age 16-8th Place; Sydney Bingham-Dog Agility STD 1-Gold, Dog Agility STDOL-Gold, Dog Agility JUMP 3-Bronze, Dog Agility MSD1-Gold; Austin Black-Beef Outstanding Exhibitors-2nd Place; Mallory Blakeman-Clothing Accessories for Teens-Outstanding of the Day; Isaac Brown-Rope Junior-Outstanding of the Day, Shooting Sports Shotgun Junior-Outstanding of the Day; Tyson Brown-Horse Hunter Under Saddle Ages 8 to 12-7th Place, Horse Western Horsemanship Age 12-10th Place, Horse Hunter Equitation Age 12-8th Place; Paige Chesser-Cake Decorating Beginner Junior-Outstanding of the Day; Jeremiah Chipps-Llama Project Books Intermediate-8th Place, Llama Judging Intermediate-8th Place, Llama Showmanship Intermediate-6th Place, Llama Freestyle Obstacle Intermediate-7th Place, Llama Public Relations Intermediate-8th Place; Caden Coleman-Dairy Guernsey Spring Yearling-3rd Place; Aerriel Collier-Leadership Self-Determined Project-Outstanding of the Day; Drayton Cox-Beef Shorthorn Plus Junior Calf-2nd Place, Beef Simmental Junior Heifer-2nd Place; Lora Current-Clothing Dress Up Outfit Formal Wear-Outstanding of the Day; Addie DeLong-Market Lamb Natural Colored Crossbred Under 95 lbs-1st Place, Showmanship Market Lamb Age 10-3rd Place; Hanna DeLong-Market Lamb Outstanding Exhibitors-1st Place, Market Lamb Suffolk Purebred Wether Over 95 lbs-1st Place, Market Lamb Suffolk-Champion, Market Lamb Natural Colored-Reserve Champion, Sheep Outstanding Market Exhibitors-4th Place, Showmanship Market Lamb Age 12-1st Place; Carter DeMarco-Magic of Electricity-Outstanding of the Day; Kelsey DeMarco-You Can Quilt Junior-Outstanding of the Day; Alexis Detwiler-Showmanship Breeding Boer Goat Age 11-2nd Place; Hannah Dingledine-Food & Nutrition Snack Attack! Junior-Outstanding of the Day; Ali Dixon-Showmanship Swine Barrow Age 17-3rd Place; Nathanael Evans-Mastering Photography-Outstanding of the Day; Robert Ford-Basic Archery-Outstanding of the Day; Grace Forrest-Skillathon Swine Age 12-3rd Place; Lauren Fowler-Shooting Sports Rifle Senior-Outstanding of the Day; Cale Hall-Swine Breeding Hampshire Gilt Class 5-1st Place, Swine Breeding Hampshire Gilt YRP-Reserve Champion, Swine Breeding Yorkshire Gilt Class 8-2nd Place, Swine Supreme Gilts 2nd Session-Reserve Champion; Benjamin Hillman-Llama Project Books Intermediate-4th Place, Llama Judging Intermediate-4th Place, Llama Showmanship Intermediate-8th Place, Llama Trail Pack Intermediate-1st Place, Llama Public Relations Intermediate-3rd Place; Kathryn Hissong-Boer Goat Two Year Old Doe-1st Place, Boer Goat Senior Percentage-Reserve Champion, Boer Goat Doe Kid 3-6 months-1st Place, Boer Goat Junior Fullblood-Reserve Champion, Showmanship Breeding Boer Goat Age 11-3rd Place; McKenzie Hoewischer-Dairy Jersey Fall Calf-1st Place; Sam Hoewischer-Dairy Jersey Junior Showmanship-3rd Place; Eli Hollingsworth-Wether Goat Medium Weight 7th Class-3rd Place, Market Boer Goat Outstanding Exhibitors-1st Place, Showmanship Market Goat Wether Age 11-2nd Place; Lane Hollingsworth-Wether Goat Medium Weight 11th Class-3rd Place, Wether Goat Heavy Weight 14th Class-2nd Place, Showmanship Market Goat Wether Age 14-3rd Place, Skillathon Goat Age 14-3rd Place; Addalyn Johnson-Horse Hunter Equitation Age 14-2nd Place, Horse Hunter Equitation Grand Championship-9th Place, Get Started in Art Senior-Outstanding of the Day; Leah Kauffman-Makeover My Space Senior-Outstanding of the Day; JP Kent-Health & Safety Speaking Contest Senior-Clock Trophy; Hayden King-Dairy Holstein Spring Yearling-1st Place; Miranda Lauchard-Swine Dark Crossbred Barrow Class 57-1st Place; Taylor Laughman-Self-Determined Quilting-Clock Trophy; Frani LeVan-AOB Beef Heifer April 2015-1st Place; Hadley LeVan-AOB Beef Heifer January 2015-2nd Place, Beef Shorthorn Early Spring Yearling-1st Place, Beef Shorthorn Bred & Owned-1st Place; Holden LeVan-Beef Chianina Beef Early Yearling Female-1st Place, Beef Chianina Beef YRP-Reserve Champion; Rachel Lokai-Dairy Guernsey Spring Yearling-1st Place; Gabriel Lusk-Llama Project Books Intermediate-7th Place, Llama Showmanship Intermediate-7th Place, Llama Trail Pack Intermediate-3rd Place; Llama Freestyle Obstacle Intermediate-4th Place; Leah Lusk-Llama Project Books Junior-7th Place, Llama Judging Junior-5th Place, Lama Showmanship Junior-7th Place, Llama Trail Pack Junior-4th Place, Lama Freestyle Obstacle Junior-3rd Place, Llama Public Relations Junior-2nd Place; Danielle Mascioni-Dog Agility JUMPOL-Gold; Avery McGuire-Beef Crossbred Steer Class 27-2nd Place; Oliver McGuire-Beef Crossbred Steer Class 27-3rd Place; Kayleigh Metz-Boer Goat Doe Kid 3 to 6 months-2nd Place, Wether Goat Medium Weight 8th Class-3rd Place, Showmanship Breeding Boer Goat Age 16-2nd Place, Skillathon Goat Age 16-3rd Place; Kyndall Metz-Boer Goat Doe Kid 6 to 9 months-1st Place, Boer Goat Jr. Percentage-Champion, Boer Goat YRP Percentage-Reserve Champion, Boer Goat Two Year Old Doe-1st Place, Wether Goat Heavy Weight 17th Class-2nd Place, Showmanship Breeding Boer Goat Age 14-1st Place; Darcy Mitchell-Horse Senior Western Easy Gaited Equitation-1st Place, Horse Western Easy Gaited Pleasure-6th Place; Allison Pinet-You & Your Dog Interviews Ages 8 to 10-Outstanding of the Day; Cole Pond-Skillathon Dairy Age 13-1st Place; Shem Pond-Dairy Brown Swiss Senior Showmanship-2nd Place, Dairy Brown Swiss Winter Yearling Heifer-3rd Place, Dairy Holstein Summer Yearling-2nd Place; Brandi Powell-All Poultry-Dominique 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, Dominique 1 Hen-2nd Place, Dominique 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, White Rock 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, White Rock 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, White Rock 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, White Rock 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, Barred Rock 1 Cock-3rd Place, Barred Rock 1 Hen-2nd & 3rd Place, Barred Rock 1 Cockerel-1st Place, Barred Rock 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, Buckeye 1 Cock-2nd Place, Buckeye 1 Hen-1st & 3rd Place, Buckeye 1 Cockerel-2nd & 3rd Place, Buckeye 1 Pullet-2nd Place, New Hampshire 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, New Hampshire 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, New Hampshire 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, New Hampshire 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, Rhode Island Red 1 Cock-3rd Place, Rhode Island Red 1 Hen-1st Place, Rhode Island Red 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, Rhode Island Red 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, AOV American 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, AOV American 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, AOV American 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, AOV American 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, Cochin 1 Cock-3rd Place, Cochin 1 Hen-3rd Place, Cochin 1 Cockerel-2nd & 3rd Place, AOV Asiatic 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Asiatic 1 Hen-2nd & 3rd Place, AOV Asiatic 1 Cockerel-2nd & 3rd Place, AOV Asiatic 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, Australorp 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, Australorp 1 Hen-1st Place, Australorp 1 Pullet-1st Place, Orpington 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, Orpington 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, Orpington 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, Orpington 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place,

AOV English 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, AOV English 1 Hen-1st & 3rd Place, AOV English 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, AOV English 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, White Leghorn 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, White Leghorn 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, White Leghorn 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, White Leghorn 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Mediterranean 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Mediterranean 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Mediterranean 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Mediterranean 1 Pullet-1st & 3rd Place, Polish 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, Polish 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, Polish 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, Polish 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Continental 1 Cock-2nd Place, AOV Continental 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Continental 1 Cockerel-3rd Place, AOV Continental 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, AOV Standard Recognized Breed 1 Cock-2nd Place, AOV Standard Recognized Breed 1 Hen-1st Place, AOV Standard Recognized Breed 1 Cockerel-2nd & 3rd Place,

AOV Standard Recognized Breed 1 Pullet-1st & 2nd Place, YRP Large Fowl Champion-1st Place, Bantam Leghorn 1 Cockerel-1st Place, Bantam Leghorn 1 Pullet-2nd Place, Bantam White Rock 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, Bantam White Rock 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, Bantam White Rock 1 Cockerel-2nd Place, Bantam White Rock 1 Pullet-1st Place, Bantam AOV Rock 1 Cock-3rd Place, Bantam AOV Rock 1 Hen-3rd Place, Bantam AOV Rock 1 Cockerel-1st Place, Bantam AOV Rock 1 Pullet-2nd Place, Bantam New Hampshire 1 Cock-1st Place, Bantam New Hampshire 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, Bantam New Hampshire 1 Cockerel-1st Place,

Bantam New Hampshire 1 Pullet-1st Place, Bantam Rhode Island Red 1 Cock-3rd Place, Bantam Rhode Island Red 1 Cockerel-3rd Place, AOV S.C. Clean Leg 1 Hen-3rd Place, Bantam AOV Wyandotte 1 Cock-1st Place, Bantam AOV Wyandotte 1 Hen-2nd Place, Bantam AOV Wyandotte 1 Cockerel-1st Place, Bantam AOV Wyandotte 1 Pullet-1st Place, AOV R.C. Clean Leg 1 Cock-2nd & 3rd Place, Bantam AOV R.C. Clean Leg 1 Pullet-3rd Place, Bantam White Silkie 1 Cock-2nd Place, Bantam White Silkie 1 Hen-2nd Place, Bantam White Silkie 1 Cockerel-1st Place, Bantam AOV Silkie 1 Cock-3rd Place, Bantam AOV Silkie 1 Hen-1st & 2nd Place, Bantam AOV Silkie 1 Cockerel-1st Place, Bantam AOV Silkie 1 Pullet-2nd Place, Bantam Brahma 1 Cock-3rd Place, Bantam Brahma 1 Cockerel-3rd Place,

Bantam BB Red OE 1 Hen-2nd Place, Bantam AOV Modern Game 1 Cock-1st Place, Bantam AOV Modern Game 1 Hen-3rd Place, Bantam AOV Modern Game 1 Cockerel-1st Place, Bantam AOV Modern Game 1 Pullet-1st Place, Bantam AOV AOC 1 Cock-1st & 2nd Place, Bantam AOV AOC 1 Hen-3rd Place, AOV AOC 1 Cockerel-1st & 2nd Place, Bantam AOV AOC 1 Pullet-3rd Place, Grey Call Duck 1 Old Drake-2nd Place, AOV Bantam Duck 1 Young Duck-2nd Place AOV Bantam Duck 1 Young Drake-1st Place, Runner Duck 1 Old Duck-1st Place, Runner Duck 1 Old Drake-3rd Place, Runner Duck 1 Young Duck-1st Place, Runner Duck 1 Young Drake-1st Place, Light Duck 1 Old Duck-1st Place, Light Duck 1 Old Drake-1st Place, Light Duck 1 Young Duck-1st Place, Light Duck 1 Young Drake-1st Place, Medium Duck 1 Old Duck-1st Place, Medium Duck 1 Old Drake-3rd Place, Medium Duck 1 Young Duck-2nd Place, Medium Duck 1 Young Drake-1st Place,

Heavy Duck 1 Old Duck-2nd Place, Heavy Duck 1 Old Drake-2nd Place, Heavy Duck 1 Young Duck-2nd Place, Heavy Duck 1 Young Drake-2nd Place, YRP Waterfowl-Reserve Champion, Skillathon Age 16-2nd Place; Lilly Quesenberry-Swine Hereford Barrow Class 26-2nd Place, Swine Breeding Hereford Gilt Class 1-1st Place, Swine Breeding Hereford Gilt Class 2-2nd Place, Swine Breeding Hereford Gilt Class 3-1st, 2nd & 3rd Place, Swine Breeding Hereford Gilt-Champion, Swine Breeding Hereford Gilt-Reserve Champion, Swine Supreme Gilts 1st Session-Reserve Champion; Johnathan Reed-Llama Project Books Intermediate-5th Place, Llama Judging Intermediate-1st Place, Llama Showmanship Intermediate-4th Place, Llama Freestyle Obstacle Intermediate-6th Place, Llama Public Relations Intermediate-6th Place; McKenzie Richards-Pony Pole Bending-9th Place; Jacob Ripley-Boer Goat Yearling Doe 16 to 20 months-1st Place, Boer Goat Yearling Percentage-Reserve Champion; Taylor Ruff-Sheep Shropshire Early Ewe Lamb-1st Place, Sheep Shropshire Late Ewe Lamb-1st Place, Sheep Shropshire YRP-Reserve Champion, Sheep Shropshire Flock-2nd Place; Libby Scheiderer-Pocket Pets Ages 8 to 12-Outstanding of the Day; Stephanie Selvaggio-First Aid in Action Junior-Outstanding of the Day; Jennifer Sizemore-Party Planner: A 4-H Guide to Quantity Cooking Senior-Outstanding of the Day; Megan Snyder-You Can Quilt Senior-Outstanding of the Day, Demonstration Senior Individual-Clock Trophy; Ariana Spina-On The Cutting Edge (Vet Science)-Outstanding of the Day, Sheep Outstanding Market Exhibitors-6th Place; Heath Starkey-Dairy Jersey Aged Cow-1st Place, Skillathon Dairy Age 15-3rd Place; Kadey Starkey-Dairy Jersey Jr. Two Year Old-3rd Place, Dairy Jersey Jr. Three Year Old-3rd Place, Dairy Jersey Aged Cow-2nd Place, Dairy Jersey Spring Yearling-3rd Place; Grant Tiefenthaler-Finding Your Voice: Public Speaking-Clock Trophy; Jessica Waldron-Showmanship Market Goat Wether Age 17-3rd Place; Matthew Wallen-Market Lamb Southdown Purebred Wether Under 95 lbs-1st Place, Market Lamb Suffolk Purebred Wether Over 95 lbs-2nd Place, Market Lamb Dorset Purebred Wether Over 95 lbs-1st Place, Market Lamb Southdown-Champion, Market Lamb Suffolk-Reserve Champion, Market Lamb Dorset-Reserve Champion, Showmanship Market Lamb Age 18-1st Place; Kaylee Warfield-Food & Nutrition Let’s Start Cooking Junior-Outstanding of the Day; Colby Watson-Beef Maine Anjou Late Spring-1st Place, Beef Crossbred Steer Class 26-2nd Place, Showmanship Market Beef Age 16-2nd Place; Matthew Westfall-Boer Goat Doe Kid 3 to 6 months-2nd Place, Boer Goat Yearling Doe 12 to 16 months-1st Place, Boer Goat Yearling Percentage-Champion, Boer Goat YRP Percentage B-Reserve Champion, Boer Goat Doe Kid 3 to 6 months-3rd Place, Boer Goat Doe Kid 6 to 9 months-3rd Place, Boer Goat Doe Kid 9 to 12 months-1st Place, Boer Goat Yearling Doe 12 to 16 months-2nd Place, Boer Goat Yearling Doe 16 to 20 months-1st, 2nd & 3rd Place, Boer Goat Yearling Doe 20 to 24 months-1st Place, Boer Goat Yearling Fullblood-Champion, Boer Goat Aged Doe-1st & 2nd Place, Boer Goat Senior Fullblood-Champion, Boer Goat Senior Fullblood-Reserve Champion, Boer Goat Senior Fullblood Doe-Champion, Boer Goat Senior Fullblood Doe-Reserve Champion, Boer Goat YRP Fullblood Doe-Grand Champion, Showmanship Breeding Boer Goat Age 10-1st Place

By Melinda Morrison OSU Extension Champaign County

