Urbana residents charged for golf course break-ins

Two Urbana residents charged with breaking into golf courses in Logan County could face charges for similar conduct in Champaign County.

Joshua R. Blakely, 18, of 846 Wooddale Drive, and Skyler L. Reisinger, 18, of 543 East Lawn Ave., were arrested Wednesday for breaking and entering at a Logan County golf course.

Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin said Thursday that the sheriff’s office will present cases pertaining to Champaign County to the next grand jury. Melvin said sheriff’s office detectives linked Blakely and Reisinger to three break-ins at the Urbana Country Club, three break-ins at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris, one break-in at Indian Springs Golf Club in Mechanicsburg and one break-in at the Mad River Farm Market in West Liberty.

Several items were recovered including a shotgun, TV, golf clubs, clothing items, golf bag, gloves, balls and cash. In addition to the Champaign and Logan county break-ins, Melvin said the co-defendants are accused of breaking into golf courses in Clark County.

According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to check Liberty Hills Golf Club because other units had been dispatched to an alarm drop at Cherokee Hills Golf Course at 2:02 a.m. Both golf courses had been broken into recently.

The deputy observed a vehicle pulling from the driveway of Liberty Hills traveling under five miles per hour. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, observing Blakely and Reisinger in the vehicle dressed in dark clothing and with a crowbar visible in the vehicle.

Upon speaking with the co-defendants, law enforcement learned they started sneaking into the Urbana Country Club months ago and continued to break into other golf courses.

The incident report states on Aug. 21, the co-defendants went to Liberty Hills, entered the clubhouse through a side window and possibly stole $400.

On Aug. 31, the co-defendants reportedly forced entry into Liberty Hills but nothing was reported missing. On the same day they gained entry to the Cherokee Hills Golf Course club house, allegedly stealing between $300 and $400.

Both co-defendants were charged in Logan County with breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools. Both co-defendants were listed in custody at the Logan County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Blakely http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Blakely.jpg Blakely Reisinger http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Reisinger.jpg Reisinger

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

