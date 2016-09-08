Volunteers sought to help people with tax forms

Community Action Organization, in partnership with the IRS, will offer volunteer tax preparation services in Champaign County at multiple locations. Volunteers will be taught to prepare tax returns for low- to moderate-income families in their communities.

The IRS sponsors the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. Volunteers for those programs prepared 3.7 million tax returns this past filing season.

Volunteers work a few hours a week, usually from mid-January through the end of the tax filing season in April. No prior experience is required. To volunteer, contact Wendy Perkins at Community Action, 937-642-4986.

