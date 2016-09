CONOVER – Pizza, Wings & Bingo will be offered at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, corner of U.S. Route 36 and Alcony-Conover Road, Miami County, on Saturday, Sept. 17. The 5-7 p.m. meal includes a slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza, wings, chips, dessert and a drink. Carry-out is available. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.

For more info, call the center at 937-368-2330.