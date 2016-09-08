Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival entertainment set

Five crowd-pleasing bands from previous festivals will be joined by six new bands for the 15th annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival, Sept. 16-18, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana.

“We’re pleased to offer our guests a lineup of some of the most talented musicians from the Columbus and Dayton regions, and beyond,” said Dr. Dave Smith, president of Freshwater Farms of Ohio. He added that the live music performances are included in the festival’s $5 general admission ($2, ages 3-12; free, 2 and under). And parking is free.

The bands cover a range of musical styles – alt-country, Americana, rock, blues, funk and R&B. They will perform on an outdoor stage as festival goers dine on fresh, mouth-watering, locally-raised seafood and other fare, from more than a dozen vendors, including host Freshwater Farms, which serves fresh fish and freshwater shrimp dinners, along with Ohio wines and craft beers.

The five returning bands include:

·Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons, voted Columbus’s best band the past two years in the Columbus Alive magazine readers’ poll, are back for their fourth OFSF performance. They released their second album, Homemade Vision, early this year. “Athens,” the opening track of the band’s first full-length album, Hey Kid, won first place in the Americana category of the 2014 International Songwriting Competition. And Hey Kid was named #6 on PopDose’s Top 40: 2014’s Best Rock and Pop Albums. The band’s live shows rumble with swaggering basslines by Billy Zehnal and riffs by lead guitarist Chris Connor. And Perley’s vocal range, from delicate reverb-laden crooners to grit-fused rock anthems have earned comparisons to everyone from Patsy Cline to Joan Jett.

·Fever Fever, an alternative/atmospheric rock band from Columbus, is returning for its third OFSF performance. Two tracks from the band’s 2014 album Aftermath landed on Billboard’s Christian rock charts. Fever Fever features lead vocalist and guitarist Drew Murfin, multi-instrumentalist Wes Black, bassist Andrew Bashaw and drummer and background vocalist Zach Taylor. They add depth and texture to their ethereal, lyrical music with a mix of accordions, harps, banjos, xylophones and strings.

·Hebdo, led by Joey Hebdo of Columbus, is back for a second festival appearance. Hebdo’s most recent recordings, A Thousand Steeples, Double Tambo and Keep ’em Tgthr, have enjoyed significant radio play and Youtube views. And the video of his song “Rumors” recently was named Best Music Video at the Rendezvous Film Festival in Amelia Island, Florida, and has been selected for the Hamilton Film Festival in Toronto and the Los Angeles CineFest. Backed by his band, he performs a lyrical, rocking style he calls “Adventure-Folk.”

·Kick-N-Flava, returning for a fourth time, was voted “one of Dayton’s must-see bands” by NiteScene Magazine and was selected to perform at President Barack Obama’s Inaugural Ball at the Crowne Plaza in Dayton. The seven-piece contemporary jazz/R&B group features saxophones, trombone, keyboards, guitar, bass, drums and vocals.

·Red Idle Rejects return from Cincinnati for a second festival performance, playing the alt-country/Americana original tunes of front-man Steve Bowling. With a sound described as “Johnny Cash meets the Doors,” the band also includes fiddler Justin Bridges, lead guitarist Steve Sigsbee, acoustic guitarist/vocalist Mark Walriven, drummer Mick Waltrip and bass guitarist Orvil Fields.

New bands this year include:

·Mama’s Black Sheep, a soulful collaboration of singer-songwriters Ashland Miller (guitar/vocals) and Laura Cerulli (drums/vocals), harmoniously blend soothing tones in country, pop, soul and blues stylings. Their busy tour schedule includes destinations like the Napa Valley, St. Croix, Las Vegas, the Outer Banks and Key West. In March this year, they released their latest recording, a CD/DVD set, Live @ The Bevy.

·Drunken Sunday, from Kent, Ohio, fuses funk, rock, soul and rap, providing a musical platform for lead guitarist Joel Covender’s intense lyrics, meditations on life and love, and alternately soaring and shredding guitar solos. He’s joined by rhythm guitarist Ben Brown, bassist Brian Raglow, keyboardist Ted Younessi and drummer Cory Riley.

·The Devil Doves, riding the success of their self-titled debut record, have become a favorite on the Columbus music scene and are building a fan base across Ohio with their energetic live performances and creative songwriting. They’re fronted by Junior Kauffman’s rough vocals and insightful lyrics, backed by the up tempo, aggressive playing of Kyle “Headband” Davis on the cajon, Rico “Thunderstorm” Nassau on the bass and Jeff “Pretty Fingers” Straw on the keys.

·Teeny Tucker, daughter of blues singer/songwriter Tommy (“Hi-Heel Sneakers”) Tucker, has developed a vocal style and career of her own, performing on the same bill with blues greats like B.B. King, KoKo Taylor, Etta James, Buddy Guy and the Holmes Brothers. In 2010, she was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and serves as the hall’s Ambassador to Ohio. Also in 2010, she was named Monterey Bay Blues Artist of the Year and was a 2014 nominee for Living Blues Magazine Artist of the Year and Blues Music Award Artist of the Year in 2014 and 2012.

·Dave Buker and the Historians, based in Columbus, layer three-part vocal harmony with their multi-instrumental talents. The band’s latest album, For Every Heartbreak, was ranked #39 on Sound & Silence Magazine’s Top 100 albums of 2015. The band consists of Dave Buker (vocals, guitar), Joe Spurlock (drums, percussion, vocals), Paul Valdiviez (piano, organ, vocals), Leanna Stansell (vocals, keyboard, guitar, percussion) and Tim Jennings (bass).

·Jonalee White Trio has surpassed 150,000 spins on country radio, including five Top 40 singles from White’s sophomore album Sugar. In addition, White debuted her music video “Naked As Fools” on CMT and has been a finalist on NBC’s Star Tomorrow and CMT Music City Madness. She also stars in her own Yallwire show, “Long Road to Nashville” She has built her fan base performing with country artists such as Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels and Taylor Swift.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival Music Schedule

Friday, September 16

5-6:30 p.m. Mama’s Black Sheep

7-8:30 p.m. Drunken Sunday

9-10:30 p.m. Angela Perley & The Howlin’ Moons

Saturday, September 17

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Red Idle Rejects

1-2:30 p.m. Hebdo

2:30 p.m. Shrimp Peeling & Eating Contest

3-4:30 p.m. The Devil Doves

5-7 p.m. Fever Fever

8-10 p.m. Teeny Tucker

Sunday, September 18

Noon-1 p.m. Dave Buker and the Historians

1:30-3 p.m. Jonalee White Trio

3:30-5 p.m. Kick-N-Flava

About The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

Where: Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, one mile north of Urbana

When: Friday, Sept. 16, 4-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Daily admission: $5; ages 3-12, $2; and 2 and under, free. Admission provides access to all live music, the sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses and kids’ play zone. Free parking.

Other features:

·Wide range of food, beverage and product vendors

·Farm market open

·Freshly harvested shrimp on ice for sale beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

For more information, visit ohiofishandshrimpfestival.com.

