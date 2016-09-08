Experts to discuss national, local grain markets

LONDON – Based on early harvest data, Ohio is on track to have a mediocre, at best, grain crop this year, while Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota are all forecast to have record grain yields, according to a grain market expert from The Ohio State University.

Matt Roberts, an agricultural economist in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, will offer his 2016 grain market update Sept. 20-21 during Farm Science Review. The annual farm trade show is Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London.

Roberts said information from early harvests has begun to be compiled, including important data on what is happening at the state level.

“At Farm Science Review, we typically review national and state grain yields and price outlooks,” he said. “This year, that is particularly important because the data is quite different between the national picture and what is happening in Ohio, which makes grain marketing locally more complicated.

“While farmers pay a lot of attention to the Chicago Board of Trade and national prices, the Farm Science Review is a great opportunity to hear about what yields look like in Ohio and to connect with other growers on this topic.”

Roberts will offer the grain market update during the Review’s “Ask the Experts” Q-and-A sessions. He will field questions on Sept. 20 from 11:20 to 11:40 a.m. and 12:20 to 12:40 p.m. and on Sept. 21 from 11:40 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:20 to 1:40 p.m. Ask the Experts is offered daily at the Review.

The Review offers farmers and other visitors the opportunity to learn about the latest agricultural innovations from experts from the college.

Roberts’ grain marketing update is just one of multiple presentations that will be offered during “Ask the Experts” at the Review.

Some of the other topics

Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rents

Avian Influenza

Working Capital on Ohio Farms

Busting the Myths of GMOs

Spread of Zika and Other Diseases

Veterinary Feed Directive

Antimicrobial Use and Resistance

Flying Legal Under the New Drone Laws

Drinking Raw Milk

Liquidity and Risk Management: Facts Everyone Should Know

Sponsored by CFAES, the Review offers visitors some 180 educational presentations and opportunities presented by educators, specialists and faculty from OSU Extension and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, which are the outreach and research arms, respectively, of the college

Advance tickets for the Review are $7 at all OSU Extension county offices, many local agribusinesses and online at fsr.osu.edu/visitors/tickets. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20-21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

Learn about what yields look like in Ohio and connect with area growers at the Farm Science Review. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_grain-silo.jpg Learn about what yields look like in Ohio and connect with area growers at the Farm Science Review. Submitted photo

Farm Science Review is Sept. 20-22

Submitted story

Submitted by OSU Extension

Submitted by OSU Extension