Williamson to speak at Community Day of Remembrance

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., The Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund at Urbana University will host a very special “Community Day of Remembrance” to commemorate all those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and to offer a program that inspires hope for peaceful tomorrows. Alicia Titus, daughter of John and Bev Titus of the St. Paris area, was a flight attendant on United Flight 175, which was flown into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. She was a graduate of Graham High School and Miami University; she also attended Urbana University. Alicia was an accomplished young woman and was actively involved in our community during her formative years. Her legacy was one of compassion for others, understanding and acceptance of all people, peaceful existence and an exuberant love for all of life.

The events on Sunday begin with a welcome from Dr. George Lucas, president of Urbana University, and from Bill Bean, mayor of Urbana. We are honored to have the incredible 100-member World House Choir under the direction of Dr. Catherine Roma, whose songs inspire compassion, peace and justice. John and Bev Titus will share briefly about Alicia and their journey of grief and hope. Special guest Marianne Williamson will give the keynote address.

“We are deeply honored that Marianne has chosen to join us on Sunday. She is the voice of hope, of reason, of truth and compassion. Marianne is world renowned, an incredible spiritual presence, a moving speaker and we are blessed that she will be with us at Urbana University for this special day of remembrance,” said John Titus.

Marianne Williamson is an internationally acclaimed spiritual author and lecturer. Marianne has been a popular guest on programs such as Oprah, Larry King Live, Good Morning America, Charlie Rose and Bill Maher. Seven of her 12 books have been New York Times Best Sellers. Four of these have been #1.

Marianne is a native of Houston, Texas. In 1989, she founded Project Angel Food, a meals-on-wheels program that serves homebound people with AIDS in the Los Angeles area. To date, Project Angel Food has served over 10 million meals. Marianne is also the co-founder of the Peace Alliance. And she serves on the Board of Directors of the RESULTS organization, working to end the worst ravages of hunger and poverty throughout the world.

The event is free to all community members and will be held at Urbana University Student Center beginning at 3 p.m. To RSVP, call Tammy Leiker at Urbana University at 937-772-9246 before noon Friday, Sept. 9.

By John and Bev Titus

Submitted by the Titus family.

