High school demolition begins

Demolition of the Urbana High School “east” building began Tuesday, Sept. 6. The building had Asbestos removed this summer so demolition could take place. The demolition is the first step in building the new high school at the current location. Demolition should take a couple of weeks, Urbana Superintendent Charles Thiel said. The student parking lot has been closed and fenced off as part of the work. The fence will be extended on the eastern border by nearby residences once trees are removed.


Casey Eliott | Urbana Daily Citizen

VideoID: BIM
VideoType:
URL:
Video Embed String: d056dd2d98d471ea5e75b8bc615faec37cfe2a37
Video Caption: Urbana High School east building demolition
Video Credit: Casey S. Elliott | Urbana Daily Citizen
Video Position:

