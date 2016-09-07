High school demolition begins

Demolition of the Urbana High School “east” building began Tuesday, Sept. 6. The building had Asbestos removed this summer so demolition could take place. The demolition is the first step in building the new high school at the current location. Demolition should take a couple of weeks, Urbana Superintendent Charles Thiel said. The student parking lot has been closed and fenced off as part of the work. The fence will be extended on the eastern border by nearby residences once trees are removed.

Demolition of the Urbana High School “east” building began Tuesday, Sept. 6. The building had Asbestos removed this summer so demolition could take place. The demolition is the first step in building the new high school at the current location. Demolition should take a couple of weeks, Urbana Superintendent Charles Thiel said. The student parking lot has been closed and fenced off as part of the work. The fence will be extended on the eastern border by nearby residences once trees are removed. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_East-demolition.jpg Demolition of the Urbana High School “east” building began Tuesday, Sept. 6. The building had Asbestos removed this summer so demolition could take place. The demolition is the first step in building the new high school at the current location. Demolition should take a couple of weeks, Urbana Superintendent Charles Thiel said. The student parking lot has been closed and fenced off as part of the work. The fence will be extended on the eastern border by nearby residences once trees are removed. Casey Eliott | Urbana Daily Citizen