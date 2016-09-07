Pathfinders set for annual Larson Memorial Ride

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Simon Kenton Pathfinders’ annual Rita A. Larson Memorial Ride will be held to raise funds for trail maintenance and future development of the Urbana-Bellefontaine Connector. All proceeds from the ride go toward the trail. The SK Pathfinders, a 501c3 organization, began in July of 1997 with a vision to connect Urbana to the nation’s largest network of paved, off-street trails. Since then, hundreds of individuals, organizations and businesses have donated their time and/or their money to fulfill this dream. The Pathfinders say they are grateful to all who said “yes” to this project.

The Sept. 11 ride will help the group complete its vision of paving the 16.5 miles from Urbana to Bellefontaine. Pre-register for the ride 8-10 a.m. at the Depot Coffee House, 644 Miami St., Urbana. Continental breakfast and lunch are provided, with bean soup, trail mix and homemade cookies. For more information, check out the website at simonkentonpathfinders.org, visit the group on Facebook, or call Nancy Lokai-Baldwin at 937-605-2434.

On Sept. 5, Huck Gilman, 2, along with his family, stopped at the Urbana Depot along the Simon Kenton Trail. Huck was entranced by Springfielder John Shanley's recumbent bicycle. The Gilmans were on their way to their grandparents' home in Urbana from Piqua and stopped for refreshments. The picture was snapped in front of the Bike Tour sign in front of the Depot.

Sept. 11 ride will raise funds for trail maintenance and paving

Submitted story

