Arts Council series starts with flute and cello duo

The Champaign County Arts Council will kick off this year’s Sunday Series with In2ative, a flute and cello duo, at 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

“Over the last two years, we have transformed what was strictly a piano series to include all instruments and musical genres,” said Heather Brackney, executive director of the Arts Council.

The fifth annual Sunday afternoon series is sponsored by the Bohl Family, in memory of Betsy Bohl, as well as Sally L. Johnson and Charles and Joan Stadler.

The concerts are held at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

Tickets are $15 each or $30 for the entire series of three concerts. Tickets are available online at www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org or at the Arts Council during office hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

“With their music quoted as ‘Hot and Edgy,’ In2ative’s vibe is anything but traditional,” according to in2ativedue.com. “Although classically trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music, this avant-garde duo, formerly known as Strawberry Sunday, specializes in a fusion of musical styles, combining the street rhythms of beat box with jazz, hip-hop and rock, creating its own unique genre.

“They are Musicians-in-Residence at the Cleveland Clinic, an honor garnered from their consistent outreach initiatives and have performed at venues across Ohio, including LAURELIVE Music Fest, Larchmere Porchfest, Nighttown, Wildwood Cultural Center, the Bop Stop at the Music Settlement, Lorain County Community College, Lakewood, Fairview Park and Solon Public Libraries, to name a few,” in2ativeduo.com continues. “They were even invited to perform for the Executive Producers of America’s Got Talent.”

The series will continue on March 19 with a concert by pianist John Mortensen of Cedarville University and end in April with a performance by the Wittenberg Woodwind Quintet.

This series is also made possible by the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, call the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

In2ative will perform in Urbana on Sept. 18. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_In2ative.jpg In2ative will perform in Urbana on Sept. 18. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Submitted by the Champaign County Arts Council.