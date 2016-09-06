Ohio News Briefs

Ohio leader seeks applicants for medical marijuana panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s House speaker is seeking applicants for two appointments he’ll make to a panel overseeing the implementation of the state’s medical marijuana law.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville is required to appoint two panel members — one who represents patients and another who represents people involved in mental health treatment.

The Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee will help develop regulations and make recommendations governing the state’s medical marijuana program. People on the panel also will employers, labor, local law enforcement and others.

The governor and legislative leaders must appoint people to the committee no later than 30 days after the medical marijuana law takes effect Thursday.

Rosenberger has asked for resumes and cover letters to be sent to his office no later than Sept. 16.

Health officials provide training for overdose reversal kits

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Some Ohio counties are trying to equip more people with a drug that can reverse an overdose amid a growing number of fatal heroin overdoses in recent years.

Butler County health officials have begun making Naloxone kits available to families and friends of opioid users in hopes that they’ll save lives.

Health officials say people will receive training on identifying an overdose and how to respond to an overdose. They also learn how to administer the drug.

The kit includes two nasal doses and two face shields.

Those interested in obtaining the kits can schedule an appointment with county health officials to receive the necessary training.

The program is known as Project DAWN, which stands for Deaths Avoided with Naloxone. It’s also available in Hamilton, Clermont and Warren counties.

Ohio offers forensic video analysis to local law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s public safety department is adding forensic video analysis to the list of services it provides for free to law enforcement agencies across the state.

The department’s director, John Born, says the agency’s unit serves as a critical tool that can promote justice, safety and homeland security.

The department says it has “repurposed” positions within its agency to perform the new service. It says the video analysis unit employs specially-trained staff members who have been certified to do the work, and the team uses legal-reviewed standard operating procedures.

The unit can extract video files from computers, DVR systems, dash-cam systems and websites. It can analyze video for a variety of uses, including single-frame grab. The team can also provide testimony on the video.

3-year-old boy found in Ohio swimming pool dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from a family gathering and was found in a swimming pool at a nearby home has died.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was playing with other children at a gathering in Springfield when he disappeared Monday evening. Authorities say an adult found him in an uncovered, above-ground pool at home across the street.

Lt. Christopher Clark says authorities suspect the boy was missing for just a few minutes.

Clark says responders tried to resuscitate the boy, who was airlifted to a hospital where he died. He was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday morning as Silas Malone.

Authorities say the homeowner was home at the time of the accident but didn’t know the child had gotten into the pool.

The death is under investigation.

Program teaches Marion students they’re ‘Too Good for Drugs’

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A school district in an Ohio city hit hard by drug abuse is offering a new anti-drug program in city schools.

Educators in Marion in north-central Ohio will integrate “Too Good for Drugs” into regular classes for sixth- through twelfth-graders.

The program involves scripted lessons, practicing scenarios and age-appropriate information about the effects of drug use and abuse.

Amy Wood, Marion’s Director of Educational Programs and Grants, tells the Marion Star the district wants to make sure students hit their highest potential, and they need to be drug-free to do that.

School officials hope to extend the program to elementary grades next year.

Last year a batch of heroin laced with fentanyl sent 30 Marion overdose victims to the hospital and killed two people in a 12-day stretch.