Faith Encounter returns Sept. 18-20 to Gloria Theatre

A community praise, prayer and worship experience – Faith Encounter – returns to Urbana’s Gloria Theatre Sept. 18-20.

Organized by about 25 Champaign County churches, Faith Encounter is open to everyone. The event gathers Christians of all denominations and those without an established church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night at the theater, 216 S. Main St.

“Through Faith Encounter our individual churches are coming together as one church, putting aside minor denominational differences, to unify and strengthen Champaign County in Christ,” said Dr. Steve Polsley, who leads the Faith Encounter planning team. “Faith Encounter enables us all to renew and strengthen our faith and invite and introduce others to Christ.”

About 900 people attended the first Faith Encounter, held four nights last September at the Gloria Theatre.

Pastor Rob McCorkle, founder of Fire School Ministries, will deliver the message each night. Praise and worship teams from local churches will provide music. Local pastors will lead prayer and will be available to pray individually with attendees. And local residents will give testimony about Christ’s work in their lives.

Offerings will be collected each night to support the I-61 Project, a ministry being developed by Crossway Vineyard Church of Urbana to free people from heroin addiction. The goal of I-61, based on Isaiah 61, is to encourage, strengthen and expand the recovery network in Champaign County, especially in the faith-based community, and develop a 90-day residential program, the Oaks.

McCorkle pastors in Columbus and speaks at conferences and revivals. He authored Bridging the Great Divide: Reuniting Word & Spirit and earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary.

Polsley said, “We encourage all local churches and community members to attend and invite friends, family, neighbors and co-workers.”

Volunteers sought

Volunteers are needed to help with various aspects of Faith Encounter, such as prayer for the event, greeters and ushers, cleanup, offering, stage decorations, counseling and healing prayer, cookies and refreshments, and hosting the refreshment stand. To volunteer and for more information about Faith Encounter, call Westville United Methodist Church, 937-653-6283.

For updates, visit and like the Faith Encounter Champaign County Facebook page.

All invited to praise and worship event

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of event planners.

