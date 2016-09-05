Motorcyclist severely injured in crash

WOODSTOCK – A 65-year-old Worthington man was severely injured when the motorcycle he was driving crashed Sunday evening in the 9000 block of East U.S. Route 36. According to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Marc A. Williamson of 159 Chaucer Ct., Worthington, was airlifted by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. As of Monday afternoon, Williamson was in the intensive care unit at MVH. The crash remains under investigation.

Staff Report