Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter dog

“Levi” is my name, and I am currently residing here at PAWS Animal Shelter in Urbana. I am about 40 pounds of sweetness. That’s why they call me “Levi” the Lover.” I’m a very handsome (that’s what the girls here tell me) 2-year-old Lab/Terrier mix little boy. I’m up to date on all my vaccines and I’m a healthy, neutered (ouch) ball of love. Speaking of love…I love to play ball, I love to take walks and (I do walk pretty well on a leash) and I love kids. My address is 1535 W. U.S. Rt. 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or you can call for info about me, 937-653-6233. The shelter is open Tuesday-Friday 12-5 P.M. and Saturday 12-4 P.M. Sunday and Monday Closed.

PAWS Animal Shelter cat

What an adorable kitten! Peewee is a sweet black and white girl with wonderful markings. I love the black fur under her chin with the white spot in the center. She was found and brought to Paws Animal Shelter. You can see from her photo how cute she is. Peewee is looking for a good forever home. She bonds quickly and just wants to your friend.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

“Blessed is the person who has earned the love of an old dog.” – Sydney Jeanne Seward – Surely, no truer words were ever spoken. The quiet home of a senior citizen is a perfect match for an older dog looking for a new home. This is the case with our dear, sweet Hoechi. She came to us after her owner passed away. Hoechi was completely vetted before being put up for adoption. If you are interested in visiting Hoechi or any other of the adoptable pets at CCAWL, please call us at 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Hi. My name is Rosellen and I am a Lab mix girl. I came from a really nice home, but they had too many kids and another on the way. Sometimes when it becomes too much people have to make hard choices. So they brought me here. I really miss them, but we all have to move on. I am such a good girl. Won’t you please spend some time with me and maybe you will find a place in your heart and a little spot by the sofa I can nap on? I promise not to take up too much space and I will be the best girl ever!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com.