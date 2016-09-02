Thursday lottery
Lucky For Life
02-17-24-29-44, Lucky Ball: 13
(two, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-5
(eight, seven, five)
Pick 3 Midday
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
2-4-0-2
(two, four, zero, two)
Pick 4 Midday
6-6-2-2
(six, six, two, two)
Pick 5 Evening
2-9-6-8-8
(two, nine, six, eight, eight)
Pick 5 Midday
4-4-5-4-4
(four, four, five, four, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $170 million
Rolling Cash 5
05-07-12-28-37
(five, seven, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000