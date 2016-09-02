Ohio News Briefs

Health reports rosy in Ohio’s otherwise ugly US Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There’s rosy news in the nasty, high-stakes battle for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat: Both Rob Portman and Ted Strickland are in excellent health.

Doctors’ letters provided to The Associated Press give glowing medical marks to both men.

AP requested the results of a post-primary physical and, for each, a list of any major health conditions or prescription medications. Neither has any medical problems to speak of.

Sixty-year-old Portman, the Republican incumbent, is an avid sportsman who kayaks and cycles. He’s on no medications and has no illnesses or chronic conditions.

Strickland, Ohio’s Democratic former governor, takes blood-pressure medicine. His doctor reports the 75-year-old has no illnesses or chronic conditions. Strickland would be the oldest person elected to a first term in the Senate. He says longevity runs in his family.

Early hunting seasons for waterfowl to begin in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s early hunting seasons for waterfowl begin this weekend.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the early seasons for hunting Canada goose and teal begin Saturday.

Canada geese may be hunted from sunrise to sunset beginning Saturday and continuing through Sept. 11. The daily bag limit for Canadian geese is five birds.

Teal may be hunted from sunrise to sunset starting Saturday and continuing through Sept. 18, with a daily bag limit of six birds.

State wildlife officials say possession limits after the second day for teal and Canada geese are three times the daily bag limits.

A summary of Ohio’s hunting and trapping regulations is available where licenses are sold and at the department’s Division of Wildlife offices. The information also can be found on the division’s website.

Ohio police say elephant sedative seized with heroin

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati-area authorities say lab tests confirm that heroin seized in a recent arrest was mixed with a powerful animal tranquilizer.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said Friday a pink substance turned out to be heroin combined with carfentanil and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a strong painkiller, and carfentanil is used to sedate elephants.

Authorities suspect heroin laced with other substances has been responsible for a spike in overdoses in the Cincinnati area and several other communities in recent weeks.

The sheriff’s office says the amount seized Aug. 26 was relatively small, but significant because of the danger posed by carfentanil’s strength.

Investigators say they also recovered cocaine and marijuana from the vehicle stopped on Interstate 75 in Cincinnati. Authorities say a grand jury action is pending for two Cincinnati area men.

Man accused of egging Ohio home 100-plus times enters plea

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of pelting the Ohio home of a former neighbor with eggs more than 100 times over a year has pleaded guilty to a charge of inducing panic.

Cuyahoga County court records show 31-year-old Jason Kozan pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on Thursday. He was charged in March with vandalizing the home of Albert Clemens Sr. in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid (YOO’-klid). Kozan told WEWS-TV earlier that he wasn’t responsible for egging the house.

Kozan’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.

Authorities haven’t said what motivated the attacks, but they say the eggings largely ceased after Kozan moved out of the neighborhood.

Clemens said the attacks damaged his home and kept his family on edge.

Kozan’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

Officials to check 12,000 gas pumps for skimming devices

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — County auditors in Ohio say 12,000 gas pumps will be inspected for skimming devices used to steal credit card information.

At least 30 such devices have been found at gas pumps in a dozen counties since October 2015.

The sweep is expected to be conducted at more than 1,500 gas stations over Labor Day weekend. Included in the checks are Butler, Hamilton and Montgomery counties in southwest Ohio, as well as Medina County in northeast Ohio.

Officials say customers who pay with plastic cards should use them as credit cards. Debit card PIN numbers are more vulnerable. Cash is the safest option.