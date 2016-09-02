EPA and ODH officials to visit Urbana on Tuesday

Leadership from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Health plan to visit Urbana on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to announce the second round of statewide grants to help communities mitigate mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile and La Cross Encephalitis.

All are welcome to the announcement, which will be made at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler, state Medical Director Mary DiOrio and county Health Commissioner Jeff Webb will join area legislators to make the announcement. Others expected include county commissioners and officials from Urbana, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and St. Paris, all of whom are collaborating to share resources and provide mosquito control measures to their communities.

Second round of mosquito control grants to be announced

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

