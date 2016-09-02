National baton contest winners

Members of the local competitive baton twirling group, Paragon Studios, recently traveled to Mobile, Alabama for the U.S. National Baton Twirling Championships. Athletes competed in several individual and team events and brought home a personal record of 21 national wins.

On Cloud 9, the advanced primary small dance twirl team comprised of Sevonei Brown, Aubre Eggleston, Layla West, Jessica Rooney and Elaei Brown, received a second place finish. Claim 2 Fame, the advanced junior small dance twirl team comprised of Telanei Brown, Kiki Zizzo, Cori Kent, Jocy Holtsberry and Sevonei Brown, placed sixth. The Claim 2 Fame trio, comprised of Kiki Zizzo, Telanei Brown and Jocy Holtsberry, won first place in both beginner junior trio and intermediate junior trio.

Phoebe West, age 6, won first place intermediate basic, first place intermediate presentation, first place beginner parade march, first place beginner dance twirl, and first place beginner solo. Layla West, age 8, won first place advanced basic. Elaei Brown, age 8, won first place intermediate military, first place beginner parade march, first place beginner strut, first place intermediate strut, first place intermediate dance twirl, first place beginner 2-baton, and first place intermediate 2-baton. Aubre Eggleston, age 9, won first place intermediate parade march and first place advanced strut. Sevonei Brown, age 11, won first place intermediate strut and first place intermediate 2-baton. Cori Kent, age 14, won first place intermediate presentation. Telanei Brown, age 14, won first place advanced presentation. Telanei and Sevonei Brown also won first place in intermediate junior pairs.

Students of Paragon Studios are coached by Holli Brown, of Urbana.

Pictured from front left to right are Phoebe West, Sevonei Brown, Aubre Eggleston, Elaei Brown, Layla West. Back row left to right are Telanei Brown, Jocy Holtsberry, Kiki Zizzo, and Cori Kent. Not pictured was Jessica Rooney.

Submitted story

Information provided by Dawndee Zizzo

