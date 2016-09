UU football coach speaks to Lions

Urbana University Head Football Coach Tyler Haines was the guest speaker at the Aug. 25 Urbana Lions Club meeting. Thank you to Program Chair John Harrigan, Program Chair. Go Blue Knights! Pictured from left are Lion President Audra Bean, Tyler Haines, and Lion John Harrigan. UU’s first home football game is Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. against West Virginia State.

