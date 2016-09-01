Council appoints Ford as village fiscal officer

ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Village Council appointed Richard Ford as permanent village fiscal officer during Monday’s regular meeting.

Ford was appointed as the village’s temporary fiscal officer in June following the resignation of former fiscal officer Penni Zerkle.

Speaking on the hiring process, Village Administrator Joe Sampson said there were around 10 candidates who applied and seven interviewed.

“Out of those seven he well exceeded with knowledge and previous experience more than any of the rest,” Sampson said about Ford.

Ford is the owner of Ford Management Group, LLC, a medical billing and consulting company, and had experience co-owning Cornerstone Home Health and Hospice before selling the company and service as the senior vice president of ENGAGE Healthcare Business Services.

Ford has served as the fiscal officer for Mad River Township since 2014 and will continue to serve as the township’s fiscal officer.

As part of the resolution appointing Ford, the fiscal officer will be a salaried position starting at $36,000 per year with full benefits and a minimum of 30 hours flexible work week.

In other action:

•Council appointed council member Jana Crawford as council president after council member Niven Jester submitted a resignation letter, resigning from the council president position.

•Sampson said starting on Sept. 6 residents with zoning violations will be served as the village is looking to start hitting these violations after Labor Day. Some examples of zoning violations Sampson mentioned included weeds, grass and vehicles that need to be cleaned up.

•Council authorized auctioning off certain items the village owns during the upcoming Pony Wagon Days Festival. The idea of auctioning off these items was brought up during the Aug. 15 meeting. The festival will be held on Sept. 8 through 10.

•Trick or Treat in the village will be held Oct. 29 between 6 and 8 p.m.

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

