County auditors launch statewide skimmer sweep

Champaign County Auditor Karen Bailey joined 60 other county auditors in Ohio to launch a “Skimmer Sweep” over the Labor Day weekend to protect holiday travelers from illegal credit card skimmers.

More than 80 weights and measures inspectors are expected to visit more than 1,500 gas stations at targeted locations, checking more than 12,000 Ohio gas pumps for the devices.

“With numerous recent reports of skimmers being found in our state, we are participating in this sweep to protect unsuspecting travelers from identity theft,” said Bailey. “I am pleased to partner with other auditors across the state to take steps to combat this crime.”

At least 30 skimming devices have been found in Ohio gas pumps since last October. Most have been found in southwest Ohio and along the I-75 corridor, although the devices have been found in 12 counties across the state.

The frequent discovery of these devices indicates that the threat of this crime will continue, so consumers should always be alert when refueling, Bailey said. Anything that seems out of place or indicates that a pump has been tampered with should be reported.

“Paying for gas with cash is always the safest option,” said Bailey.

Inspectors to check 12,000 gas pumps for skimming devices over Labor Day weekend

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Auditor.

Submitted by the Champaign County Auditor.