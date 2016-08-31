Ohio’s hospice now includes Community Mercy Hospice

Community Mercy Hospice is the newest collaborator in Ohio’s Hospice. The not-for-profit, community-based hospice includes Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton®, Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties and Community Care Hospice.

As recently as 15 years ago, the majority of hospice care in the United States was provided by not-for-profit, community-based hospices. Today 65 percent of all hospice providers are for profit.

Community Mercy Hospice, which has been a program of Community Mercy Health Partners based in Springfield, is a not-for-profit hospice that will now be operated by Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Community Mercy Hospice has 42 staff members and 70 volunteers who provide care for more than 500 patients and families annually. Community Mercy Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice affiliates have long operated as community-based, not-for-profit organizations. This means more revenue goes toward care, rather than shareholders.

“We are excited about collaborating with Ohio’s Hospice,” said Marianne Potina, CMHP Vice President of Mission Integration. “The Ohio’s Hospice mission to provide superior quality hospice care to patients and families regardless of ability to pay is consistent with our mission. That will not change. Any donations, memorial gifts and fundraising dollars will stay here in our community.”

Ohio’s Hospice was established in 2013 as a collaboration of Hospice of Dayton, Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties and Hospice of Miami County. Hospice of Central Ohio and Community Care Hospice joined the group in 2015.

Now along with Community Mercy Hospice, these providers deliver:

*More visits and direct care to patients than any other regional hospice provider; together they serve more than 8,300 patients annually.

*More resources to provide care to patients and their families, like respiratory therapy, massage, occupational, grief and bereavement services and art therapies; they have nearly 900 employees in 29 counties, including Champaign County.

*More support by serving patients wherever they call home, in every care setting, including extended care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospice houses and hospital in-patient settings.

“With the current landscape of decreasing reimbursements and increasing administrative costs, it makes sense to join forces with other not-for-profit hospices to be able to provide excellent quality care to the hospice patients in our community,” said Potina. “With the support from Ohio Hospice, the program can offer more services and resources to local hospice patients, families and referral sources.”

“The care providers of Ohio’s Hospice together set the standard for end-of-life care in the state,” said Ohio’s Hospice Board Chair Greg Toman. “Their shared expertise and commitment to quality are evident in the sheer number of resources devoted to patient care, not to making a profit where many competitors focus. Working, sharing, and planning together creates for stronger community hospices and enhances the quality of care and services in the communities they serve.”

“Together with Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice will set the highest standard of care to ensure Ohioans have access to world class end-of-life and palliative care. Each local collaboration is strengthened by sharing resources and is better able to respond to the increasing regulatory challenges and a declining reimbursement environment,” said Kent Anderson, President and CEO of Ohio’s Hospice. “By expanding our collaboration, we can continue to grow, protect jobs and maintain strong relationships with local partners.”

Ohio’s Hospice provides end-of-life care in 29 counties

Submitted story

