Man sent to prison for robbery, failure to appear

A man charged with two felonies was sent to prison for nearly two years Monday during a sentencing hearing.

Damon S. Williams, 20, received a 21-month prison sentence for a third degree felony robbery charge and a fourth degree felony failure to appear, as required by recognizance charge.

Williams was indicted in April for stealing merchandise March 27 from Wal-Mart, 1840 E. U.S. Route 36. During the incident, Williams reportedly flailed and kicked at store personnel, resulting in physical injuries to them.

During an April 7 hearing, Williams was granted a personal recognizance bond with a special condition of house arrest with electronic monitoring at an Urbana residence. The Tri-County Regional Jail notified the court on April 8 that on April 7 within hours after being released on house arrest Williams violated conditions of bond by traveling to multiple locations in Urbana and one location in Springfield.

Williams also violated bond by cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.

He failed to appear for an April 11 arraignment hearing and a capias warrant was issued for his arrest. On the same day, jail officials informed the court that the ankle bracelet was recovered in Beavercreek.

Williams’ prison sentence was ordered concurrently to sentences in Clark County for misdemeanor offenses. In addition to the prison sentence, Williams was fined $500 and ordered to pay $149 in restitution.

Upon his release, Williams is subject to post-release control for three years.

By Nick Walton

