UHS introduces Community Night

On Friday night, the Urbana High School Athletic Department will be opening up its gates for a Community Night that will allow any student or adult into the UHS-Stebbins football game for free if they are wearing some form of Urbana Spirit Wear (t-shirt, sweatshirt, jacket or your own designed Urbana Spirit Wear). The purpose of this event is to take the cost out of entering the game. We would like to create an atmosphere for our school that is full of school spirit and support for our student athletes and band participants. We want as many people as possible to fill Hillclimber Stadium and show that support. We want your entire family to come out and be entertained.

For us to be able to do this the athletic department could not take a hit on not having a gate. So we came up with a donation grid that is allowing businesses and individuals to donate to make up that cost. The outpouring of support has been huge from businesses and individuals that have given to the athletic department so we can do this. We have had businesses, associations and individuals donate to this event. Those donors are: Michael Farms, Urbana Association of Classroom Teachers (UACT), Andy’s Window Cleaning (Andy and Gina Lingrell), Urbana Boys Basketball, Volleyball, Football and Baseball teams, Jack’s Garage, John Birkhimer, Jim and Kathy Stouffer, Jason Shultz, Chris Dorsey, Susan Fleece, The Lions Club, Peoples Bank, Markin Pumps, Perpetual Bank, KTH, East Lawn and Garden, Lattimer Construction, Spriggs Landscaping, Mendie and Kevin Bowdle, White’s Ford, Johnson Welded Products and anonymous donors. Without these donations, a night like this would not be possible. Our hope is that with more donations we can open more nights up to the community without charging a gate.

We have also arranged with Kurt Scott and The Shirt Stop to have discounted t-shirts. He will be open with extended hours on Wednesday and Thursday until 6 p.m. in his downtown shop.

Not only are we trying to create a huge atmosphere for our student body, athletes and band performers, we also want to have a huge crowd for the induction of this year’s George Scott Ring of Honor. Those being inducted include Pam Brenning, Jannon Roland, Bill Moss and Gail Evans. These four people have had a huge influence with our athletic department and it’s a great way to recognize them by having a capacity crowd at this Friday night’s game.

The senior class is in charge of creating a theme for all of the football games during the season. This group selected to go with the theme for the night, which will be Climber Crazy. This will go right along with our Community Night as we want everyone in Urbana spirit wear.

We are still taking donations from businesses and individuals. If you are interested in donating for future events, please contact the UHS Athletic Department at 653-1416, Kevin Bowdle or Carie Thomas.

The Urbana High School Athletic Department hopes its football stadium is full Friday night when UHS hosts Stebbins. It will be Community Night, and fans will be admitted for free if they are donning Urbana Spirit Wear. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_community-night.jpg The Urbana High School Athletic Department hopes its football stadium is full Friday night when UHS hosts Stebbins. It will be Community Night, and fans will be admitted for free if they are donning Urbana Spirit Wear. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen