County library is crown jewel

On a recent working visit to our Champaign County Library, I was very pleased to see the improvements and modernization of this fine establishment. My company has provided carpet cleaning services for this facility for many years. I have been in every nook and cranny, over every square inch. This facility is a crown jewel of our community, worthy of your support and admiration. The fidelity of the staff is obvious. The care of the facility is exemplary. Congratulations are in order to Director Ty Henderson, the Board of Directors, the Staff and the Friends of the Library. Quality on this level starts at the top and permeates the entire organization. I have worked in and used most libraries in the region. None are like unto ours.

Terry Rittenhouse

Urbana