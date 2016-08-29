No write-in candidates for county seats

No write-in candidates filed for the Nov. 8 election by Monday’s deadline, according to the Champaign County Board of Elections.

The only contested race in Champaign County is incumbent county Commissioner David E. Faulkner, a Republican, against Independent challenger Barnaby S. Ofori.

There are contested statewide races, including incumbent Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman facing Democratic challenger Ted Strickland and Green Party challenger Joseph R. DeMare. The presidential race will be a major draw for voters in November.

County voters will have a number of issues on their ballots, from a renewal levy for the Champaign Health District to additional levies for the Champaign County Historical Society and the village of St. Paris.

Also, the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board (MHDAS) of Logan and Champaign Counties will have a 0.7-mill, five-year replacement levy on the ballot, estimated to generate $775,000 in Logan County and $578,278 in Champaign County.

The following is a full list of candidates and issues on the November ballot.

Candidates

Unopposed local official races include Champaign County Commissioner Steven R. Hess, Prosecutor Kevin Talebi, Common Pleas Court Clerk Penny S. Underwood, Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin, County Recorder Glenda L. Bayman, County Treasurer Robin K. Edwards, County Engineer Stephen E. McCall and Coroner Joshua F. Richards. All are Republicans.

Ohio 85th District House Rep. Nino Vitale of Urbana will run unopposed for his seat. Lima resident Matt Huffman is running unopposed for the Ohio Senate 12th District seat. Both are Republicans.

Other state races include three unopposed judge candidates for the Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals. The candidates are Mary E. Donovan, Michael T. Hall and Michael L. Tucker.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will run unopposed for the chief justice seat. Candidates John P. O’Donnell and Pat Fischer will contend for one state Supreme Court justice seat, while candidates Cynthia Rice and Pat DeWine will contend for another state Supreme Court justice seat.

Incumbent Republican Jim Jordan seeks re-election against Democratic challenger Janet Garrett in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District.

Incumbent Republican Rob Portman seeks re-election against Democratic challenger Ted Strickland and Green Party challenger Joseph R. DeMare in the race for the U.S. senate.

In the race for U.S. president and vice president, Democratic candidates Hillary R. Clinton and Tim Kaine will face Republican candidates Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence.

Voters must choose one of four candidates for the state Board of Education. Candidates are Tanyce J. Addison, Linda Haycock, Martha A. Manchester and Lilli Vitale.

Issues

There is a 0.4-mill five-year renewal levy for operations for the Champaign Health District.

The Champaign County Historical Society seeks a 0.3-mill, five-year additional levy for maintenance and operations of the museum.

The MHDAS board’s 0.7-mill, five-year replacement levy is also on the ballot in Champaign and Logan counties.

There are six issues related to proposed amendments to the city of Urbana city charter.

The amendments involve legislative procedure, reading requirements, the effective date of ordinances and resolutions, publication of ordinances and resolutions, codification, authorizing the mayor to appoint the director of administration, director of law and director of finance, and any board or commission with fewer than five regular voting members shall have at least one alternate member appointed by the mayor to serve in the event any temporary absence or conflict of interest arises for any regular board or commission member.

The village of St. Paris has three ballot issues, which include a 4.9-mill, five-year additional levy for police; a question asking residents if the village should have authority to aggregate retail electric loads within the village governmental boundaries and enter into service agreements for the sale and purchase of electricity; and if the village should aggregate retail gas loads within the village governmental boundaries and enter into service agreements for the sale and purchase of gas.

Voters in St. Paris, Johnson Township and the JSP Fire District must decide on a 2.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining fire service.

Goshen Township residents have a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency medical services on the ballot.

Mad River Township voters have a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection services on the ballot.

Rush Township has two levies to decide: a 0.7-mill additional levy for current operating expenses and a 1-mill renewal levy for roads and bridges. Both are for five years.

Salem Township has two levies for voters: a 2.9-mill additional levy for roads and a 3-mill replacement levy for fire and ambulance services. Both are for five years.

Wayne Township voters must decide on a 2.5-mill, five-year road levy.

