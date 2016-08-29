Sheriff’s office warning residents of asphalt scam

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a potential scam following an incident from last week.

In a press release, Capt. David A. Rapp states on Aug. 24, a county resident was approached by two white male subjects claiming that had a good deal for asphalt.

The neighbor observed the subjects and went over to inquire what the subjects were doing. Before any money was exchanged, the subjects left the area.

The company’s business card was obtained and it was noted that the card did not contain a name of the person or business address.

“Usually how the scam works is that a man will approach the home owner stating that he has a good deal for asphalt from a left over job,” Rapp stated. “This subject will state that the job will cost over $1,000 to pave the driveway. After this job has been started the subjects will claim that there was not enough asphalt to finish the job and the price will go up several thousand of dollars to complete the work.”

If this has happened to you, the sheriff’s office is asking you to call them at (937) 484-6091.