Driver injured on Route 68

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash into a utility pole that occurred Monday morning. It is the second crash into a pole resulting in serious injury in less than two days. At approximately 5:52 a.m. deputies responded to the 1600 block of north U.S. Route 68 in reference to a one vehicle injury accident. Initial investigation revealed Denico Fudge, age 22, of Urbana, was operating a 2013 Chrysler southbound on Route 68 when Fudge exited the roadway and struck a utility pole. Fudge was transported by Urbana EMS to Grimes Field and flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. No information on Fudge’s condition was available from the hospital. A crash on state Route 4 Saturday near Hawk Road also resulted in another driver being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital. Information on driver Charles Pollard’s condition was also unavailable from MVH officials on Monday.

