15th Annual Fish & Shrimp Festival

Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana on U.S. 68, will host the 15th annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival, September 16-18.

The festival will feature a delicious selection of food, including fish and freshwater shrimp dinners served by Freshwater Farms. This includes trout raised on the farm, Ohio’s largest indoor fish hatchery. Festival guests also can enjoy food and beverages from several other vendors, while they listen to country, rock, blues, folk/Americana and jazz/R&B performed live on the outdoor stage by 11 accomplished bands (for the music schedule, visit fwfarms.com/festival/schedule/).

The three-day festival also includes a play zone and free bounce houses for kids, a sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, a shrimp peeling and eating contest and other activities for the whole family.

Food selections include:

· Freshwater Farms of Ohio’s main food booth will serve dinners, including grilled trout, grilled whitefish, shrimp scampi, coconut crusted shrimp, whitefish fillets and jambalaya, along with fresh deli sides, hot sides, apple crisp and nonalcoholic beverages. And the farm’s Seafood Express booth will serve fish-n-chips, jambalaya, fish sandwiches, hot dogs, fresh-cut chips, nonalcoholic beverages and, on Sunday only, beignets. Charlie’s Bar will serve craft and domestic beers, wine by the glass and bottle, classic lime margaritas on the rocks and frozen margaritas.

· Brew Kettle Beer Truck – drafts and craft beer flights

· Tin Roof Mobile Food (judged first place of 40 food trucks at the Miami County Food Truck Competition and Rally) – fish chowder, cheezy grits and shrimp, rockin’ ribeye steak sandwich with whiskey cream, onions and white cheddar, All-American cheeseburger, Alabama slammer burger, all beef frank, pulled chicken and side dishes

· Big Bamboo Concessions – crab cakes, oyster and shrimp po boys, fish and chips, shrimp roll, gator bites, catfish, curried shrimp over jasmine rice, fries, hush-puppies, cole slaw

· Shrimp Lips, LLC – snow crab, jumbo steamed and fried shrimp, crab cakes, fried lobster tails, tilapia, whiting, gator bites, crawfish (shelled & unshelled), corn potatoes, sausage, eggs, hush puppies, salads

· Hippie and the Farmer, Urbana — bourbon shrimp/chicken/rice, street carnitas, sugar pigs sandwich, aloha wraps, grilled pork chops, grilled brats

· Raging Bull, Urbana – wood-fired pizza

· The Flying Pepper, LLC, West Liberty — burritos, soft tacos, tamales and chips, salsa and cheese

· My Little Cupcakes and More, West Liberty — cupcakes and muffins

· Hot Diggity Doggers & More – shrimp po-boys, fish po-boys, specialty hot dogs, fresh cut fries

· Southern Sisters – corn dogs, bacon bombs, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, fresh cut fries, fresh fruit smashers

· Kona Ice – shaved ice

· Sweet Tooth Twisted Ice Cream – 9 soft serve flavors

· N&H Kettle Corn – caramel, cheddar, grape, watermelon, jalapeno and more

Fresh shrimp for sale

Three vendors will sell freshly harvested shrimp on ice beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday until sold out. Don’s Prawns and More of Lancaster (third year at the festival) and Dan Moreland of Butler, Ky., will sell farm-raised freshwater shrimp. Ocean’s Friend Aquaculture of Gratiot, Ohio, will be the first vendor to sell farm-raised saltwater shrimp at the festival.

Other vendors

A wide range of other vendors also will be at the Fish & Shrimp Festival:

· Cedar Bog Nature Preserve – activities for children/families

· Champaign County Habitat for Humanity – drawing for handicap home build

· NAMI/Recovery Zone – mental illness awareness

· Project Teddy Bear & Friends – donate to receive a prize

· The Absolute Zoo – blacksmith items, metal art, demonstrations and gem mining sluice

· Face painting by Lori Crawford

· All Occasion Entertainment – airbrush tattoos

· JC Growers – chemical-free gourmet garlic, garlic spices and garlic glazes

· Baker’s Vegetable Market & Greenhouse – fresh vegetables and baked goods

· Origami Owl – lockets, charms, earrings, bracelets

· It Works – body and facial wraps, supplements and energy drinks

· Usborne Books & More – educational books, games and kits for children

· Younique – natural based makeup and skin care

· Lilla Rose – hair accessories

· Motherland Jewelry & Gifts – handmade necklaces, bracelets and earrings

· ELM Tree Essentials – handmade soap and tooth powder, essential oils

· Gigi’s Gems – gemstone jewelry & fashion jewelry

· Mad River Joys – home decor items

· As Above So Below – fused glass functionals and jewelry

· Scentsy – warmers, diffusers, room sprays and more

· Thirty-One – purses, bags, totes, jewelry

· Tupperware – kitchen storage, baking and cooking items

· Gutter Helmet by Harry Helmet – gutter protection, roofing, awnings

· Bath Creations – bath tubs and kitchens remodels

· K/S Renewal Systems, LLC (Kitchen Saver)

Hours of operation

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival

Where: Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, one mile north of Urbana

When: Friday, Sept. 16, 4-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Daily admission: $5; ages 3-12, $2; and 2 and under, free. Admission provides access to all live music, the sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses and kid’s play zone. Free parking.

For more information, visit fwfarms.com/festival.

Food vendors cater to all tastes at the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival—from seafood, of course, to pork chops, hot dogs, cupcakes, burritos, pizza, bourbon chicken and shaved ice. A festival favorite: grilled shrimp.

Features fresh seafood and more

Submitted story

Information from freelance writer Gary Schenkel.

