Route 4 crash injures man

A single-vehicle crash on state Route 4 at Hawk Road injured a local man Saturday just before 10 p.m. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, a 1982 maroon Oldsmobile driven by 40-year-old Charles Pollard of 8390 state Route 56 hit a utility pole. Pollard, the vehicle’s only occupant, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital for treatment.

