Local cattlemen Successful in Best of Buckeye Program

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association hosted the Best of the Buckeye show at the Ohio State Fair during the junior shows. More than 250 head of cattle were nominated by youths and breeders, adding more registered animals to the show and doubling the number of classes for several breeds.

The program recognizes top Ohio bred, born and registered calves, along with the breeder and exhibitor, in each breed division at the two shows. The Champaign County winners of the event were:

*Third Overall MaineTainer Heifer

Exhibitor: Colby Watson, Cable

Breeder: Phil & Jimmy Prince, Conover

Total premium: $100

*Champion Shorthorn Heifer

Exhibitor: Hadley LeVan, Woodstock

Breeder: Hadley LeVan, Woodstock

Total premium: $302.5

*Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer

Exhibitor: Holden LeVan, Woodstock

Breeder: Clayton Boyert, Seville

Total premium: $200

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Assn.

