Local cattlemen Successful in Best of Buckeye Program

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association hosted the Best of the Buckeye show at the Ohio State Fair during the junior shows. More than 250 head of cattle were nominated by youths and breeders, adding more registered animals to the show and doubling the number of classes for several breeds.
The program recognizes top Ohio bred, born and registered calves, along with the breeder and exhibitor, in each breed division at the two shows. The Champaign County winners of the event were:
*Third Overall MaineTainer Heifer
Exhibitor: Colby Watson, Cable
Breeder: Phil & Jimmy Prince, Conover
Total premium: $100
*Champion Shorthorn Heifer
Exhibitor: Hadley LeVan, Woodstock
Breeder: Hadley LeVan, Woodstock
Total premium: $302.5
*Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer
Exhibitor: Holden LeVan, Woodstock
Breeder: Clayton Boyert, Seville
Total premium: $200
Submitted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Assn.