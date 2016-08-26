Eagle Scout Lockwood honored

An Eagle Court of Honor was held on Saturday, July 30 for Troop 11 Eagle Scout Kullen Lockwood. Lockwood was honored with presentations from various Boy Scouts of America officials including: Tecumseh Council Assistant Council Commissioner Bob Hemmerly, Troop 11 Committee Chairman David Greenlee, and Mike Meyers, Troop 11 Scoutmaster. Others participating were: Mikey Meyers, Troop 11 Senior Patrol Leader, incoming Scoutmaster Tony Brown, and pianist Dr. Janet Ebert, Bullskin Trail Committee Member.

According to Scoutmaster Meyers, Lockwood “has shown unprecedented commitment to the scouting program by his dedication to his pack, his troop, his district and his council.”

Noting that Lockwood’s scouting service exceeds expectations and is completed with cheerful service, Meyers continued, “He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, has been a den chief 4 years, attended national Youth Leadership Training, staffed almost all Cub Scout events at Camp Birch and Boy Scout summer camp. He has accumulated over 365 days of camping experience.”

The new Eagle presented his mother and grandmother with Eagle pins, and spoke of his work in scouting. His Eagle project, which involved leadership with other scouts, was building a fire pit at Champaign County YMCA Camp Shiffer.

Troop 11, member of Boy Scouts Tecumseh Council and Bullskin Trail District, is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Urbana as the Troop Chartering Organization.

From left are Troop 11's Mikey Meyers, Senior Patrol Leader, David Greenlee, Committee Chairman, Mike Meyers, Scoutmaster, Eagle Scout Kullen Lockwood, Tony Brown, incoming Scoutmaster, and Tecumseh Council's Bob Hemmerly, Assistant Council Commissioner.

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of Troop 11.

