OSU Alumni Club hosts incoming freshmen

The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Champaign County recently held its annual “Freshmen Send-Off” Picnic. Three entering freshman attended. They are (along with their expected major): Lily Jones, Fine Arts; Sara Lingrell, Integrated Language Arts Education; and Mailee Moyer, Animal Science. All of the girls were honor students at Urbana High School. In addition, each was a winner of a Champaign County OSU Alumni Club Scholarship. The young women were presented with Buckeye necklaces from “Buckeyeman” Larry Lokai.

President Van Buskirk welcomed members and guests and gave an overview of recent club projects, and presented plans for the coming year. He explained new OSU Alumni Association support plans for Alumni Clubs. Officers were elected for the coming year: President Rick Van Buskirk, Vice President Pierre Lucien, Secretary Sami K. Funderburg, and Treasurer Chrisann Harmison. Jill and Todd Michael were acknowledged for hosting the group, and the meeting closed with the singing of the Ohio State Alma Mater, directed by Janet Ebert.

Officers of The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Champaign County and entering freshmen from the county are, from left, Vice President Pierre Lucien, freshmen Mailee Moyer, Sara Lingrell and Lily Jones, Treasurer Chrisann Harmison and President Rick Van Buskirk.

Submitted story

Submitted by the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County.

