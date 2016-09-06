Dowdy/Quinton

Kalissa Dowdy of Urbana, daughter of Cassandra Fultz of Cable and Jared Dowdy of Bellefontaine, and Travis Quinton of Urbana, son of Gus and the late Roanna Quinton, will be married Oct. 22 at First Baptist Church, St. Paris.

The bride-to-be graduated from Urbana High School and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in 2011. She is employed at Vancrest Nursing Home while studying for her RN.

The groom-to-be is a 2008 graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School He is employed at Honda Transmission in Russells Point.