Ayona Isabella True

Ross and Marah True, of Urbana, announce the birth of a daughter, Ayona Isabella True, born Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at Madison Health in London. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and has a sister, Lily, 3. Maternal grandparents are David and Kimberly Brown of Urbana. Paternal grandparents are Colin and Heather True of Urbana. Maternal great-grandfather is Harold Brown of Urbana.