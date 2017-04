Jack and Becky Williams of Woodstock will celebrate their 50th anniversary April 29 with a 2-4 p.m. open house at the Woodstock Lions Club, 2235 N. state Route 559.

They were married on that date in 1967 by Rev. Glen DesJorden.

They are the parents of James Williams, Lori Bernardo and Kellie Jackson. They have four grandsons and two granddaughters.

Mr. Williams is retired from International Harvester. Mrs. Williams is retired from McAuliffe’s Ace Hardware.