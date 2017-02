Ival and Wanda Justice of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Feb. 12. They were married on that date in 1967.

The couple have two children, Robin (Phil) McMahill of Mechanicsburg and Gail (Mark) Hannahs of St.Paris. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Justice retired after many years with Howard Paper and CRSI. Mrs. Justice retired from Honeywell (Grimes Division).

The family plans to celebrate at a later date.