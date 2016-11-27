Graham students develop tutoring project

ST. PARIS – Three students from the Leadership and Community Engagement Class at Graham High School developed a tutoring program as their servic...

December 30th, 2016 |

A break from winter

Ron Thomas of Urbana wipes dry his truck during a sunny afternoon this week at Community Car and Pet Wash near the Champaign Family YMCA. .neFileBlock...

December 29th, 2016 |

County Engineer McCall sworn in for another term

County Engineer Stephen McCall, a Republican, was sworn into office for another term by Judge Lori Reisinger on Thursday. He was unable to attend the ...

December 29th, 2016 |

Local JFS leader is Director of the Year

The Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association selected Champaign/Logan County JFS Director Susan Bailey-Evans as the 2016 Outstanding ...

December 29th, 2016 |

8 family slayings still unsolved as Ohio sheriff is sworn in

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The appointed, Democratic sheriff who won election while investigating the still-unsolved slayings of eight people from an ...

December 29th, 2016 |

Ohio News Briefs

Father of 3-month-old charged with murder in her deathSPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a southwest Ohio man with murder after h...

December 29th, 2016 |