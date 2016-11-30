NEWS

Citizens urged to test for radon

Then and Now: Concord Church

Freeman, Evilsizor say farewell

Pets of the Week

Former Delaware Co. interim sheriff given 15 years in prison for child porn

Carbon monoxide forces evacuation, closes Urbana Jr./Sr. High Schools

A.B. Graham Center Activities

CONOVER - Upcoming events at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, in Miami County, include the following. For more info, c...

Trump pick becomes chairwoman of Ohio GOP, ousts incumbent

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) — Republicans chose President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the next leader of their state party on Friday after t...

Green Hills Community offers fall prevention class

WEST LIBERTY - Green Hills Community is offering another session of fall prevention classes to help reduce the fear of falling and increase activity l...

Take a hike, glimpse ancient culture, meet a raptor

SPRINGFIELD - The Clark County Park District is offering several programs/events in January.To register for any of these programs, call the Clark Coun...

Graham students donate books to area agencies for families

ST. PARIS – Third grade students at Graham Elementary spent the week learning, reading and having fun with teachers prior to their holiday break...

SPORTS

Tigers hold off Cardinals

Glenville State sweeps UU

Bengals go 6-9-1, yet Lewis still has a job

Triad, Mechanicsburg fall in girls basketball

Southeastern beat Triad, 54-27, in Ohio Heritage Conference girls basketball.“I was very proud of our effort,” said Triad Coach Jeff Merkl...

Underwood leads Urbana to win over Tecumseh

Jace Underwood had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals as Urbana beat visiting Tecumseh, 56-47, Friday night in CBC/KTD boys basketball.For the Hillcli...

Tigers hold off Cardinals

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad and West Liberty-Salem battled to the finish in an OHC boys basketball rivalry game Friday night, with the Tigers coming...

Ohio State to wrestle at Wisconsin tonight

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a nearly two-week hiatus, the fourth-ranked Ohio State wrestling team returns to the mat this weekend for a pair of key B...

Greenon upends Graham in girls basketball

Greenon defeated Graham, 61-34, in CBC girls basketball.For the Falcons, Kari Sollenberger had 11 points and Kayla Tullis added 9.Greenon won the jayv...

Glenville State sweeps UU

The Urbana University women’s basketball team fell, 112-73, to Glenville State Thursday night in the Grimes Center.The Blue Knights drop to 3-6 ...

LIFE

Purk/Parthemore

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Lewis/Gaver

Births

Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...

Births

Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...

Births

Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...

Births

Raegan Marie CouserRaegan Marie Couser was born at 8:33 a.m. Nov. 6, 2016, weighing 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces and measuring 19 3/4 inches at Memorial Hospi...

OPINION

Boomer Blog: The inconvenience of the good, old days

Seniors need to take care of themselves during winter

Changing Obamacare may mean higher costs, less coverage

Elections and polls: Who cares who’s ahead?

Why do voters need to know who is winning or losing a political campaign before the votes are counted?In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in t...

Delivering results in 2016

Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...

Boomer Blog: Grow and be inspired in 2017

For all the hoopla generated, there is really little visible change as one year melts into the next. Oh, the occasional new calendar page pops up here...

Isolation can be problem for seniors

Social isolation occurs when an individual lacks connection and exchange with other people. Isolation is not the same as feeling lonely. When isolated...

Out-of-network ER docs may charge big bucks

Surprise medical bills spell big trouble for consumers, especially those who find themselves in an emergency room. Such “surprises” have s...

Ring in healthy year with pork, sauerkraut

Question: I want to serve our traditional pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day, but my teenage daughter is discouraging me, saying she wants to...

