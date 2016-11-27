NEWS

10:33 pm |    

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week
10:33 pm |    

Mechanicsburg Village Council set to vote on historic overlay district

Mechanicsburg Village Council set to vote on historic overlay district
12:29 pm |    

WL-S Honor Society inducts members

WL-S Honor Society inducts members
12:12 pm |    

Urbana 8th graders visit Ohio Supreme Court

Urbana 8th graders visit Ohio Supreme Court
11:18 am |    

Project Tedd Bear receives donations

Project Tedd Bear receives donations
10:28 am |    

Retired teachers group enjoys music, elects officers

Retired teachers group enjoys music, elects officers

Graham students develop tutoring project

ST. PARIS – Three students from the Leadership and Community Engagement Class at Graham High School developed a tutoring program as their servic...

December 30th, 2016 |  

A break from winter

A break from winter

Ron Thomas of Urbana wipes dry his truck during a sunny afternoon this week at Community Car and Pet Wash near the Champaign Family YMCA. .neFileBlock...

December 29th, 2016 |  

County Engineer McCall sworn in for another term

County Engineer McCall sworn in for another term

County Engineer Stephen McCall, a Republican, was sworn into office for another term by Judge Lori Reisinger on Thursday. He was unable to attend the ...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Local JFS leader is Director of the Year

Local JFS leader is Director of the Year

The Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association selected Champaign/Logan County JFS Director Susan Bailey-Evans as the 2016 Outstanding ...

December 29th, 2016 |  

8 family slayings still unsolved as Ohio sheriff is sworn in

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The appointed, Democratic sheriff who won election while investigating the still-unsolved slayings of eight people from an ...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Ohio News Briefs

Father of 3-month-old charged with murder in her deathSPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a southwest Ohio man with murder after h...

December 29th, 2016 |  

SPORTS

10:33 pm |    

Tigers down Indians, 66-24

Tigers down Indians, 66-24
11:19 pm |    

Southeastern defeats Urbana

Southeastern defeats Urbana
11:01 pm |    

Bengals make too many stupid decisions

Bengals make too many stupid decisions
Southeastern defeats Urbana

Southeastern defeats Urbana

Visiting Southeastern beat Urbana, 48-23, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.Southeastern led, 10-4, at the end of the first quarter and 23-7 ...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Graham claims title at holiday wrestling tourney

Graham won the Greater Miami Valley Holiday Wrestling Tournament (small-school division) and was also the overall champion with 311 team points.Winnin...

December 28th, 2016 |  

WL-S girls suffer first loss of the season

TIPP CITY – WL-S suffered its first loss of the season, 52-45, to Tipp in non-league girls basketball.The Tigers led, 28-25, at the half, but WL...

December 28th, 2016 updated: December 28th, 2016. |  

Graham, Urbana boys earn wins

Graham, Urbana boys earn wins

ST. PARIS – Brevan King had 22 points as Graham beat Riverside, 69-45, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.For the Falcons (2-5), Andrew Fo...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Workman shines for WL-S wrestling team

West Liberty-Salem’s varsity wrestling team competed at Mechanicsburg Friday night.For the Tigers, Ely Serna was 2-0 and Tanner Workman won his ...

December 25th, 2016 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFE

10:33 pm |    

Purk/Parthemore

Purk/Parthemore
10:38 pm |    

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Ferrymans celebrate 50th
11:02 pm |    

Lewis/Gaver

Lewis/Gaver
Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Births

Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Births

Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Births

Raegan Marie CouserRaegan Marie Couser was born at 8:33 a.m. Nov. 6, 2016, weighing 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces and measuring 19 3/4 inches at Memorial Hospi...

November 30th, 2016 updated: December 1st, 2016. |  

Toopses celebrate 50th

Toopses celebrate 50th

Michael (Mike) Eugene Toops Sr. and Connie Lee (King) Toops of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a reception 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18,...

November 27th, 2016 updated: November 28th, 2016. |  

OPINION

5:25 pm |    

Isolation can be problem for seniors

12:51 pm |    

Out-of-network ER docs may charge big bucks

11:03 pm |    

Ring in healthy year with pork, sauerkraut

Ring in healthy year with pork, sauerkraut
A sad Representative Vitale

A sad Representative Vitale

It is with a sad heart that I write this today, part sad, part angry honestly. Large numbers of people have written to me on both the energy mandates ...

December 28th, 2016 |  

At the speed of science

At the speed of science

The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible. In just the past thirty years, life expect...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Habitat for Humanity had great 2016

2016 has been an incredible year for Habitat for Humanity in our Champaign County. The support and encouragement received has always been appreciated ...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Boomer Blog: Cooking lessons

As tradition holds, a couple of days ago a certain jolly old gentleman dressed in red encountered plates and plates of cookies during his annual round...

December 25th, 2016 |  

Take care when shopping online

It’s sometimes easier to buy online rather than shop at local brick and mortar stores. We will have spent close to $91 billion over 61 days duri...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Drug prices keep rising with no end in sight

Recently a tweet from Lauren Sausser, a fine health reporter I know in South Carolina, caught my eye. “Crazy drug prices became personal. My dad...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Urbana Citizen

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles