Will TPP reversal hurt farmers?

Pro-life advocates gather

Triad crowns Zizzo and McCreary

WL-S returns to school after shooting

CTS and sheriff’s office to get more space

Tiger pride at Mechanicsburg

Commuted sentence draws questions

On December 12, 1988, Christoper Lee Fay was murdered. He was my brother-in-law’s brother. Chris drove a taxi. As he drove Dwight Jeffrey Loving...

CTS and sheriff’s office to get more space

The Champaign County Commission’s desire to give the Champaign Transit System (CTS) and sheriff’s office more room cleared its final hurdl...

Graham’s celebrating kindness

ST. PARIS – Graham Local Schools students are spending this week demonstrating how easy it is to be kind to others.The school district joined ot...

Tack Sale & Clinic planned in Madison County

LONDON - The Madison County Horse Committee’s annual Tack Sale & Clinic is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Madison County Fairgrounds,...

Ohio News Briefs

Police: 2 found dead in car about to be set on fire ID’dCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two men found dead inside a parked car in Columbus that poli...

Falcons roll in state duals

Steroids creeping into the Hall of Fame

Tigers fall to Madison Plains

Urbana splits with Cougars in bowling

Urbana defeated Kenton Ridge, 3,089-2,793, in CBC boys bowling.For UHS (14-1), Luc Russell had a 255-266, Kyle Beavers a 256-223, Taylor Armstrong a 1...

Tigers fall to Madison Plains

LONDON – Madison Plains held West Liberty-Salem in check and won, 56-46, in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night. It was the Tigers’ first ga...

Urbana Youth Sports needs volunteers

Two Urbana youth programs are looking for volunteer Program Directors, operating committees or an organization to take over for the 2017 season.As ann...

Junior high roundup

Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 35-26, in 8th grade girls basketball. For UJHS (7-7, 7-4), Sam Rooney scored 19 points and Shelby Stoops and Bree Stouffer ...

Graham’s Smith signs with Edison State softball

ST. PARIS – Graham catcher Mackenzie Smith signed to be the first player for the newly-founded Edison State Community College softball program o...

Haines/Manuel

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

Purk/Parthemore

Births

Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...

Births

Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...

Births

Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...

Births

Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...

Commuted sentence draws questions

Boomer Blog: Treasures of the Heart and Mind

Boomer Blog: Where the Music Takes Me

Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet

Question: My son has been complaining recently about tummy aches after eating certain fruits like grapes and watermelon. Lately, he can’t seem t...

No more excuses, Republicans

Too often, Washington puts the concerns of the politically connected before those of ordinary Americans.Imagine this scenario. A man who works a secon...

Boomer Blog: The inconvenience of the good, old days

Thank goodness the month of December is over! My relief, however, is unrelated to the holiday season just celebrated. The last month of 2016 presented...

Seniors need to take care of themselves during winter

“Oh baby, it’s cold outside,” is a suitable phrase for the season and fitting for the extreme freezes we’re experiencing acros...

Changing Obamacare may mean higher costs, less coverage

Lori Eng, a 62-year-old office manager who works in western Nebraska, sent an email not long ago telling me she was “terrified” she might ...

Elections and polls: Who cares who’s ahead?

Why do voters need to know who is winning or losing a political campaign before the votes are counted?In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in t...

