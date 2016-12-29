Pets of the Week
Alder junior high student arrested for making school shooting threat
Driver transported following crash
County Historical Society elects officers
State seeks Adriel closure due to drugs, abuse
Latest Updates
- Ohio News Briefs - 12:55 pm
- Pets of the Week - 10:59 pm
- Long-time Urbana Police Division member King retires - 10:59 pm
- Alder junior high student arrested for making school shooting threat - 10:59 pm
- Driver transported following crash - 10:59 pm
- Urbana commission approves firefighter lists - 10:59 pm
- Sherriff’s office hosts homicide training program - 10:58 pm
- Champaign County College Student News - 7:41 pm
- Competency evaluation ordered for Serna - 6:00 pm
- Student News of Area Interest - 4:57 pm
- CMHP announces mobile mammography schedule for February - 3:49 pm
- Student News of Area Interest - 3:27 pm
- County Historical Society elects officers - 1:56 pm
- State seeks Adriel closure due to drugs, abuse - 12:02 pm updated: 1:31 pm.
- Edward Jones office opens - 10:19 am
- Local employers learn about wage and benefit survey - 11:00 pm
- Urbana Rotary’s Rural Urban Night is Feb. 20 - 10:57 pm
- Empty Bowls fundraiser Feb. 23 - 10:56 pm
- Cedar Bog offers February, March programs - 10:56 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 1:56 pm
- Better prepared for trauma - 10:48 pm
- Seminar to focus on recruiting workers - 10:48 pm
- NECCFD Board approves new billing protocol - 10:47 pm
- Adults in mobile home fire remain hospitalized - 10:47 pm
- Only incumbents file for Urbana City Council seats - 10:47 pm
NEWS
Student News of Area Interest
Urbana Junior High School2nd 9 weeks Honor Roll6th grade – Principal’s List, 3.75-4.0Kayla Booze, Sevonei Brown, Aubrie Burnside, Brynna B...
CMHP announces mobile mammography schedule for February
Do something special for yourself – and for everyone who loves you — and schedule your annual mammogram today! It’s easy with Commun...
Student News of Area Interest
Ohio Hi-Point Career Center2nd Quarter Superintendent’s ListGraham: Lane McAlexander, Kaitlin Niday, Chelsea Strunk; Mechanicsburg: Jason Surmac...
State seeks Adriel closure due to drugs, abuse
WEST LIBERTY – Allegations of staff abusing drugs with youths and showing pornography to youths and allegations of other abuses at Adriel may fo...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Edward Jones office opens
The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Jan. 20 for the opening of the Edward Jones office of Zac Fiely in Suite 6 at 1637 E. U.S. 36, Ur...
SPORTS
WL-S girls rout Fairbanks
WEST LIBERTY – Lily Yoder had a game-high 15 points as WL-S routed Fairbanks, 67-23, in OHC girls basketball Thursday night.The Tigers jumped ou...
Meyer: Ohio State recruits ‘exceptional’
COLUMBUS – Urban Meyer went beyond the usual national signing day optimism on Wednesday when he described the 21 recruits joining Ohio StateR...
LeVan, O’Neal lead Cardinals to victory
DeGRAFF – Hadley LeVan and Thomas O’Neal each scored 21 points as Triad beat Riverside, 63-50, in non-league boys basketball.The Cardinals...
Graham, Mechanicsburg advance to state duals
ST. PARIS – Graham advanced to state in the Division II team duals wrestling tournament Wednesday night by beating Wapakoneta, 56-21, and Valley...
Johnson, Schmucker sign with Ohio Dominican
Urbana High School’s Cooper Johnson and West Liberty-Salem’s Trent Schmucker both signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play football a...
Carleton Cotner set to be Urbana football coach
Pending board approval at the Feb. 21 Urbana Board of Education meeting, Urbana High School will hire Carleton Cotner as head football coach and teach...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Woodruffs celebrate 60th
Mr. and Mrs. R. Ray (Patricia J. Michael) Woodruff of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary with friends and family. They were married Feb. 2, ...
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...
Births
Melodee Jeannette HaddixMelodee Jeannette Haddix was born Oct. 28, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, at Memo...
Purk/Parthemore
Ali Nichole Purk and Ross Whitman Parthemore were married at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Farm Event Center, Mechanicsburg.The bride is the daughter of Bi...
Births
Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...
OPINION
Graham at a crossroads
Go see Sully at Gloria Theatre
This coming weekend the Urbana area will have a local opportunity to watch a sometimes thrilling, scenic, suspenseful, and true narrative in the movie...
Select healthy snack choices in 2017
Question: Help! It’s January and I’m among the folks who’ve made eating better one of my New Year’s resolutions. I’ve he...
How to combat computer hijackers
Last Friday, scammers struck several Champaign County computers, probably from California. They froze the computer screen with an ad that covers all i...
Circus trips offered to county schools
Being the wife of a Shriner, my husband has been in charge of sending out letters to the county schools so the fourth-graders may attend the circus. T...
Police chief congratulates Seth King on his career
On Thursday, February 2, 2017 the Urbana Police Division will be honoring Lieutenant Seth King, for his 25-years of service to the Urbana Police Divis...
Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...