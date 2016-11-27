Pets of the Week
Mechanicsburg Village Council set to vote on historic overlay district
WL-S Honor Society inducts members
Urbana 8th graders visit Ohio Supreme Court
Project Tedd Bear receives donations
Graham students develop tutoring project
ST. PARIS – Three students from the Leadership and Community Engagement Class at Graham High School developed a tutoring program as their servic...
A break from winter
Ron Thomas of Urbana wipes dry his truck during a sunny afternoon this week at Community Car and Pet Wash near the Champaign Family YMCA. .neFileBlock...
County Engineer McCall sworn in for another term
County Engineer Stephen McCall, a Republican, was sworn into office for another term by Judge Lori Reisinger on Thursday. He was unable to attend the ...
Local JFS leader is Director of the Year
The Ohio Job and Family Services Directors’ Association selected Champaign/Logan County JFS Director Susan Bailey-Evans as the 2016 Outstanding ...
8 family slayings still unsolved as Ohio sheriff is sworn in
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The appointed, Democratic sheriff who won election while investigating the still-unsolved slayings of eight people from an ...
Ohio News Briefs
Father of 3-month-old charged with murder in her deathSPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a southwest Ohio man with murder after h...
Southeastern defeats Urbana
Visiting Southeastern beat Urbana, 48-23, in non-league girls basketball on Thursday.Southeastern led, 10-4, at the end of the first quarter and 23-7 ...
Graham claims title at holiday wrestling tourney
Graham won the Greater Miami Valley Holiday Wrestling Tournament (small-school division) and was also the overall champion with 311 team points.Winnin...
WL-S girls suffer first loss of the season
TIPP CITY – WL-S suffered its first loss of the season, 52-45, to Tipp in non-league girls basketball.The Tigers led, 28-25, at the half, but WL...
December 28th, 2016 updated: December 28th, 2016. |
Graham, Urbana boys earn wins
ST. PARIS – Brevan King had 22 points as Graham beat Riverside, 69-45, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.For the Falcons (2-5), Andrew Fo...
Workman shines for WL-S wrestling team
West Liberty-Salem’s varsity wrestling team competed at Mechanicsburg Friday night.For the Tigers, Ely Serna was 2-0 and Tanner Workman won his ...
Ferrymans celebrate 50th
Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...
Births
Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...
Births
Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...
Births
Raegan Marie CouserRaegan Marie Couser was born at 8:33 a.m. Nov. 6, 2016, weighing 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces and measuring 19 3/4 inches at Memorial Hospi...
November 30th, 2016 updated: December 1st, 2016. |
Toopses celebrate 50th
Michael (Mike) Eugene Toops Sr. and Connie Lee (King) Toops of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a reception 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18,...
November 27th, 2016 updated: November 28th, 2016. |
Isolation can be problem for seniors
Out-of-network ER docs may charge big bucks
A sad Representative Vitale
It is with a sad heart that I write this today, part sad, part angry honestly. Large numbers of people have written to me on both the energy mandates ...
At the speed of science
The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible. In just the past thirty years, life expect...
Habitat for Humanity had great 2016
2016 has been an incredible year for Habitat for Humanity in our Champaign County. The support and encouragement received has always been appreciated ...
Boomer Blog: Cooking lessons
As tradition holds, a couple of days ago a certain jolly old gentleman dressed in red encountered plates and plates of cookies during his annual round...
Take care when shopping online
It’s sometimes easier to buy online rather than shop at local brick and mortar stores. We will have spent close to $91 billion over 61 days duri...
Drug prices keep rising with no end in sight
Recently a tweet from Lauren Sausser, a fine health reporter I know in South Carolina, caught my eye. “Crazy drug prices became personal. My dad...