NFL Films Presents show to air from 7 to 8 p.m.

BREAKING NEWS: Fire tears through mobile home

Multiple people have been injured as the result of a mobile home fire at 155 Maplewood Circle at approximately 12:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The mobile ...

January 30th, 2017 |

Village of St. Paris approves hiring fiscal officer

ST. PARIS – The village council took action to hire the next village fiscal officer during Tuesday’s regular meeting.The village’s c...

January 29th, 2017 |

Perpetual announces first quarter operating results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) on Jan. 27 reported fiscal first quarter net income of $1.3 million, or basic ...

January 29th, 2017 |

Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes

The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...

January 29th, 2017 |

BBQ coming to Monument Square

While the debate among food critics as to where one can find the best barbecue in the country usually involves cities like Kansas City (Missouri), Mem...

January 29th, 2017 |