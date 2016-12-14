Mark your April calendars
Pets of the Week
Artist Kirby visiting schools
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
Students of the Month
Latest Updates
- Triad board approves MOUs - 11:19 pm
- Mark your April calendars - 11:19 pm
- Local Republicans to meet - 11:18 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 1:33 pm
- Pets of the Week - 11:28 pm
- Artist Kirby visiting schools - 11:28 pm
- Man pleads not guilty to assault, menacing charges - 11:28 pm
- Council appoints Murphy as council president - 11:28 pm
- Champaign’s homeless to be counted Jan. 24 - 11:24 pm
- Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark - 11:24 pm
- Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to producers - 3:41 pm
- Enrollment open for 2017 USDA safety net coverage - 3:34 pm
- Students of the Month - 12:44 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 12:04 pm
- Pizza sale proceeds to spruce up dog park - 11:47 am
- M’burg grad studying in Brazil - 11:38 am
- ‘Computerized Farm Record Keeping Workshop’ offered - 11:00 am
- Robbery reported in North Lewisburg - 11:36 pm
- Zook made partner at Urbana law firm - 11:36 pm
- Urbana school board tussles over leadership - 11:36 pm
- AARP Tax-Aide volunteers ready to help with taxes - 11:36 pm
- Mburg board approves library trustee, hires coaches - 11:35 pm
- Start the year as a blood donor - 11:35 pm
- Man to serve jail time for golf course break-ins - 10:43 pm
- Capias issued against man with fighting police - 10:43 pm
NEWS
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...
Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to producers
Leah Smith, county executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, announced that farmers and ranchers in Ohio n...
Enrollment open for 2017 USDA safety net coverage
Producers who chose coverage from the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs can now visit the Farm Service Agency ...
Ohio News Briefs
Ohio hunters take nearly 16,000 deer in muzzleloader seasonCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says hunters took nearly 16,000 deer during Ohio̵...
Pizza sale proceeds to spruce up dog park
Big plans to improve Fido’s Field are in progress. The Champaign County Citizens for Canines (CCCC) partnered with the city of Urbana to plant t...
SPORTS
Urbana’s Moss earns 400th career victory
SPRINGFIELD – Urbana Coach Bill Moss earned his 400th career victory as the Hillclimbers defeated Northeastern, 67-45, in non-league girls baske...
Tigers knock off Chieftains
BELLEFONTAINE – West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine fought tooth and nail on Thursday, but the Tigers pulled away late and came out ahead, 53-3...
WL-S will induct three into Hall of Fame
The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the 2017 induction class: Emerson Brown, Wayne Ropp and Abbey Ledford-Thompson wi...
Officiating very poor in NFL playoffs
The officiating in last weekend’s NFL playoff games was pathetic, almost as bad as the games themselves were.During the post-season, the NFL bre...
Grappling with his opponent
Urbana’s Sammual Tucker grapples with his opponent during the 128-pound match of the junior high dual between Urbana and Shawnee on Wednesday at...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Births
Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...
Births
Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...
Ferrymans celebrate 50th
Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...
Births
Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...
Births
Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...
OPINION
Boomer Blog: Where the Music Takes Me
No more excuses, Republicans
Boomer Blog: The inconvenience of the good, old days
Thank goodness the month of December is over! My relief, however, is unrelated to the holiday season just celebrated. The last month of 2016 presented...
Seniors need to take care of themselves during winter
“Oh baby, it’s cold outside,” is a suitable phrase for the season and fitting for the extreme freezes we’re experiencing acros...
Changing Obamacare may mean higher costs, less coverage
Lori Eng, a 62-year-old office manager who works in western Nebraska, sent an email not long ago telling me she was “terrified” she might ...
Elections and polls: Who cares who’s ahead?
Why do voters need to know who is winning or losing a political campaign before the votes are counted?In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in t...
Delivering results in 2016
Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...
Boomer Blog: Grow and be inspired in 2017
For all the hoopla generated, there is really little visible change as one year melts into the next. Oh, the occasional new calendar page pops up here...