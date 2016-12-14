NEWS

Mark your April calendars

Pets of the Week

Artist Kirby visiting schools

Man pleads not guilty to assault, menacing charges

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

Students of the Month

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to producers

Leah Smith, county executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, announced that farmers and ranchers in Ohio n...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Enrollment open for 2017 USDA safety net coverage

Producers who chose coverage from the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs can now visit the Farm Service Agency ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Ohio News Briefs

Ohio hunters take nearly 16,000 deer in muzzleloader seasonCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says hunters took nearly 16,000 deer during Ohio̵...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Pizza sale proceeds to spruce up dog park

Big plans to improve Fido’s Field are in progress. The Champaign County Citizens for Canines (CCCC) partnered with the city of Urbana to plant t...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Tigers knock off Raiders in basketball

Shepherd sweeps Blue Knights

‘Climbers win at Kenton Ridge

Urbana’s Moss earns 400th career victory

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana Coach Bill Moss earned his 400th career victory as the Hillclimbers defeated Northeastern, 67-45, in non-league girls baske...

January 12th, 2017 |  

Tigers knock off Chieftains

BELLEFONTAINE – West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine fought tooth and nail on Thursday, but the Tigers pulled away late and came out ahead, 53-3...

January 12th, 2017 |  

WL-S will induct three into Hall of Fame

The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the 2017 induction class: Emerson Brown, Wayne Ropp and Abbey Ledford-Thompson wi...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Officiating very poor in NFL playoffs

The officiating in last weekend’s NFL playoff games was pathetic, almost as bad as the games themselves were.During the post-season, the NFL bre...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Grappling with his opponent

Urbana’s Sammual Tucker grapples with his opponent during the 128-pound match of the junior high dual between Urbana and Shawnee on Wednesday at...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Haines/Manuel

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

Purk/Parthemore

Births

Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Births

Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Births

Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Births

Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Boomer Blog: Where the Music Takes Me

Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet

Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet
No more excuses, Republicans

Boomer Blog: The inconvenience of the good, old days

Thank goodness the month of December is over! My relief, however, is unrelated to the holiday season just celebrated. The last month of 2016 presented...

January 8th, 2017 |  

Seniors need to take care of themselves during winter

“Oh baby, it’s cold outside,” is a suitable phrase for the season and fitting for the extreme freezes we’re experiencing acros...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Changing Obamacare may mean higher costs, less coverage

Lori Eng, a 62-year-old office manager who works in western Nebraska, sent an email not long ago telling me she was “terrified” she might ...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Elections and polls: Who cares who’s ahead?

Why do voters need to know who is winning or losing a political campaign before the votes are counted?In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in t...

January 2nd, 2017 |  

Delivering results in 2016

Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...

January 1st, 2017 |  

Boomer Blog: Grow and be inspired in 2017

For all the hoopla generated, there is really little visible change as one year melts into the next. Oh, the occasional new calendar page pops up here...

January 1st, 2017 |  

