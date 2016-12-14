NEWS

3:34 pm
Updated: 4:04 pm. |    

WL-S school shooting update: Prosecutor seeks to try Ely Serna as an adult

WL-S school shooting update: Prosecutor seeks to try Ely Serna as an adult
11:37 pm |    

PAWS Animal Shelter

PAWS Animal Shelter
6:04 pm |    

Shooting injures WL-S student

Shooting injures WL-S student
3:59 pm |    

Hess inducted into Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame

Hess inducted into Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame
3:42 pm |    

Seniors of the Month

Seniors of the Month
1:42 pm |    

Graham BOE members recognized for service

Graham BOE members recognized for service

1 student hurt, another in custody in WL-S shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A male student who was shot and wounded at an Ohio school was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in th...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Court seeks advocates for young victims

SPRINGFIELD - The Clark County Juvenile Court CASA/GAL (Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad litem) Program is in need of volunteers intereste...

January 20th, 2017 |  

DAR announces Good Citizen Winners

DAR announces Good Citizen Winners

What better way to Honor our Heritage, Focus on the Future, and Celebrate America than to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Shooting at West Liberty-Salem schools injures one

Shooting at West Liberty-Salem schools injures one

WEST LIBERTY – A shooting at West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Friday morning sent one student to the hospital.The shooting occurred at 7:36 a.m....

January 20th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017. |  

Red Cross responded to 180 U.S. disasters in 2016

In a year that set records for severe and devastating weather, the American Red Cross provided more assistance to the hundreds of thousands of people ...

January 20th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

11:37 pm |    

IL pulls away late to beat UHS

IL pulls away late to beat UHS
10:49 pm |    

Notre Dame College sweeps UU

Notre Dame College sweeps UU
10:51 pm |    

Graham, Urbana girls fall

Graham, Urbana girls fall

Urbana, Graham split in CBC bowling

Urbana defeated Graham, 3,067-2,695, in boys bowling on Thursday.For the Hillclimbers, Luc Russell had a 270-235/505, Kyle Beavers a 268-238/506, Tayl...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Notre Dame College sweeps UU

Notre Dame College sweeps UU

Urbana University’s Morgan Mattimore blows past Notre Dame College’s Marisa Finazzo on the baseline Thursday at the Grimes Center. The Blu...

January 19th, 2017 |  

Favre’s memorabilia to be auctioned off

Favre’s memorabilia to be auctioned off

Things must not be going very well for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.Despite making umpteen millions of dollars during his career, Favre has co...

January 18th, 2017 |  

UU teams to host Notre Dame College today

The Mountain East Conference has three men’s basketball teams ranked in the top six in the country for the second-straight week. Fairmont State ...

January 18th, 2017 |  

Graham boys hold off Yellow Springs

Graham defeated Yellow Springs, 76-65, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.Graham led by 16 points at the half, but Yellow Springs out-scored the...

January 17th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFE

11:24 pm |    

Haines/Manuel

Haines/Manuel
11:24 pm |    

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
10:33 pm |    

Purk/Parthemore

Purk/Parthemore

Births

Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Births

Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Births

Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...

December 14th, 2016 |  

Births

Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...

December 14th, 2016 |  

OPINION

11:19 pm |    

Boomer Blog: Where the Music Takes Me

11:35 pm |    

Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet

Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet
10:41 pm |    

No more excuses, Republicans

Boomer Blog: The inconvenience of the good, old days

Thank goodness the month of December is over! My relief, however, is unrelated to the holiday season just celebrated. The last month of 2016 presented...

January 8th, 2017 |  

Seniors need to take care of themselves during winter

“Oh baby, it’s cold outside,” is a suitable phrase for the season and fitting for the extreme freezes we’re experiencing acros...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Changing Obamacare may mean higher costs, less coverage

Lori Eng, a 62-year-old office manager who works in western Nebraska, sent an email not long ago telling me she was “terrified” she might ...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Elections and polls: Who cares who’s ahead?

Elections and polls: Who cares who’s ahead?

Why do voters need to know who is winning or losing a political campaign before the votes are counted?In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in t...

January 2nd, 2017 |  

Delivering results in 2016

Delivering results in 2016

Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...

January 1st, 2017 |  

Boomer Blog: Grow and be inspired in 2017

For all the hoopla generated, there is really little visible change as one year melts into the next. Oh, the occasional new calendar page pops up here...

January 1st, 2017 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Urbana Citizen

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles