Tomorrow ‘just a plus’

Ohio Supreme Court Justice speaks with Rotary Club

Workshop targets economic development effort

8:21 am
Fire sends 4 to area hospitals

BBQ coming to Monument Square

Fannin joins Perpetual’s Board of Directors

BREAKING NEWS: Fire tears through mobile home

Multiple people have been injured as the result of a mobile home fire at 155 Maplewood Circle at approximately 12:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The mobile ...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Village of St. Paris approves hiring fiscal officer

ST. PARIS – The village council took action to hire the next village fiscal officer during Tuesday’s regular meeting.The village’s c...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Perpetual announces first quarter operating results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) on Jan. 27 reported fiscal first quarter net income of $1.3 million, or basic ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes

The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...

January 29th, 2017 |  

BBQ coming to Monument Square

While the debate among food critics as to where one can find the best barbecue in the country usually involves cities like Kansas City (Missouri), Mem...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Falcons down Arrows on road

Pirates take care of Urbana

Pirates take care of Urbana

Pirates take care of Urbana

Visiting Riverside made short work of the shorthanded Urbana girls basketball team on Monday, pulling away after halftime to win, 50-32, in non-league...

January 30th, 2017 |  

WL-S boys fall to Northeastern, 48-41

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S fell to Northeastern, 48-41, in OHC boys basketball on Monday.Northeastern led, 30-22, at the half, but the Tigers rallied t...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?

COLUMBUS – The question can be asked if this year’s recruiting class will be the best ever at Ohio State.But the answer won’t be kno...

January 30th, 2017 |  

WL-S girls improve to 16-1 overall

West Liberty-Salem defeated Catholic Central, 55-24, in OHC girls basketball.Mikalia McIntosh had 11 points, Lily Yoder scored 10 and Taylor Lauck had...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Blue Knight teams split with Bobcats

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. – Jennifer Alflen drained a pair of dagger 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help Urbana University women’s bask...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Bosticks celebrate 50th

Woodruffs celebrate 60th

Haines/Manuel

Woodruffs celebrate 60th

Mr. and Mrs. R. Ray (Patricia J. Michael) Woodruff of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary with friends and family. They were married Feb. 2, ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Births

Melodee Jeannette HaddixMelodee Jeannette Haddix was born Oct. 28, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, at Memo...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Purk/Parthemore

Ali Nichole Purk and Ross Whitman Parthemore were married at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Farm Event Center, Mechanicsburg.The bride is the daughter of Bi...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Births

Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Go see Sully at Gloria Theatre

Select healthy snack choices in 2017

Select healthy snack choices in 2017
How to combat computer hijackers

Circus trips offered to county schools

Being the wife of a Shriner, my husband has been in charge of sending out letters to the county schools so the fourth-graders may attend the circus. T...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Police chief congratulates Seth King on his career

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 the Urbana Police Division will be honoring Lieutenant Seth King, for his 25-years of service to the Urbana Police Divis...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes

The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Heed advice from experts on aging and caregiving

Preparing for the aging issues that adults face take time and much thought. Even family members have a lot to consider when preparing to give care.For...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Commuted sentence draws questions

On December 12, 1988, Christoper Lee Fay was murdered. He was my brother-in-law’s brother. Chris drove a taxi. As he drove Dwight Jeffrey Loving...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Boomer Blog: Treasures of the Heart and Mind

Newscasters frequently report on folks forced from burning homes absent their possessions. What frantic decisions were required in Gatlinburg, for ins...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

