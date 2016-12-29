NEWS

6:00 pm |    

Competency evaluation ordered for Serna

1:56 pm |    

County Historical Society elects officers

12:02 pm
Updated: 1:31 pm. |    

State seeks Adriel closure due to drugs, abuse

10:19 am |    

Edward Jones office opens

11:00 pm |    

Local employers learn about wage and benefit survey

10:56 pm |    

Empty Bowls fundraiser Feb. 23

Urbana Rotary’s Rural Urban Night is Feb. 20

The Urbana Rotary Club’s 45th annual Rural Urban night will be held at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank 4-H Activities bu...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Cedar Bog offers February, March programs

In the time before time, before there were Shawnee, Iroquois or other tribes, there were the people of the Earth - The Mound Builders. This great civi...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Ohio News Briefs

Ohio groundhog Buckeye Chuck predicts more winterMARION, Ohio (AP) — Pennsylvania has Punxsutawney Phil, Ohio has Buckeye Chuck, and both ground...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Better prepared for trauma

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired new self-aid medical kits which will become a standard part of their uniforms.The sherif...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Seminar to focus on recruiting workers

Local employers are invited to a free program Feb. 16 to learn about local resources available to help them recruit and retain employees. The event is...

February 1st, 2017 |  

11:00 pm |    

WL-S girls rout Fairbanks

10:49 pm |    

A look back at sloppy Super Bowl V

10:48 pm |    

Visiting Falcons upend Triad

Graham, Mechanicsburg advance to state duals

ST. PARIS – Graham advanced to state in the Division II team duals wrestling tournament Wednesday night by beating Wapakoneta, 56-21, and Valley...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Johnson, Schmucker sign with Ohio Dominican

Urbana High School’s Cooper Johnson and West Liberty-Salem’s Trent Schmucker both signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play football a...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Carleton Cotner set to be Urbana football coach

Pending board approval at the Feb. 21 Urbana Board of Education meeting, Urbana High School will hire Carleton Cotner as head football coach and teach...

February 1st, 2017 |  

A look back at sloppy Super Bowl V

Likely the most forgotten Super Bowl-winning coach, Don McCafferty led the Baltimore Colts to victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.McCaffer...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Charleston sweeps Blue Knight teams

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team suffered a 73-63 loss at Charleston Wednesday night in UU’s first...

February 1st, 2017 |  

10:53 pm |    

Bosticks celebrate 50th

8:41 pm |    

Woodruffs celebrate 60th

11:24 pm |    

Haines/Manuel

Woodruffs celebrate 60th

Mr. and Mrs. R. Ray (Patricia J. Michael) Woodruff of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary with friends and family. They were married Feb. 2, ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Births

Melodee Jeannette HaddixMelodee Jeannette Haddix was born Oct. 28, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, at Memo...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Purk/Parthemore

Ali Nichole Purk and Ross Whitman Parthemore were married at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Farm Event Center, Mechanicsburg.The bride is the daughter of Bi...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Births

Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...

December 29th, 2016 |  

1:02 pm |    

What has the world become due to drugs and crime?

9:52 am |    

Graham at a crossroads

10:47 pm |    

Serving game day food safely

Go see Sully at Gloria Theatre

This coming weekend the Urbana area will have a local opportunity to watch a sometimes thrilling, scenic, suspenseful, and true narrative in the movie...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Select healthy snack choices in 2017

Question: Help! It’s January and I’m among the folks who’ve made eating better one of my New Year’s resolutions. I’ve he...

January 30th, 2017 |  

How to combat computer hijackers

Last Friday, scammers struck several Champaign County computers, probably from California. They froze the computer screen with an ad that covers all i...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Circus trips offered to county schools

Being the wife of a Shriner, my husband has been in charge of sending out letters to the county schools so the fourth-graders may attend the circus. T...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Police chief congratulates Seth King on his career

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 the Urbana Police Division will be honoring Lieutenant Seth King, for his 25-years of service to the Urbana Police Divis...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes

The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...

January 29th, 2017 |  

