NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Fire tears through mobile home
Multiple people have been injured as the result of a mobile home fire at 155 Maplewood Circle at approximately 12:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30. The mobile ...
Village of St. Paris approves hiring fiscal officer
ST. PARIS – The village council took action to hire the next village fiscal officer during Tuesday’s regular meeting.The village’s c...
Perpetual announces first quarter operating results
Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) on Jan. 27 reported fiscal first quarter net income of $1.3 million, or basic ...
Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...
BBQ coming to Monument Square
While the debate among food critics as to where one can find the best barbecue in the country usually involves cities like Kansas City (Missouri), Mem...
SPORTS
Pirates take care of Urbana
Visiting Riverside made short work of the shorthanded Urbana girls basketball team on Monday, pulling away after halftime to win, 50-32, in non-league...
WL-S boys fall to Northeastern, 48-41
WEST LIBERTY – WL-S fell to Northeastern, 48-41, in OHC boys basketball on Monday.Northeastern led, 30-22, at the half, but the Tigers rallied t...
Can 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?
COLUMBUS – The question can be asked if this year’s recruiting class will be the best ever at Ohio State.But the answer won’t be kno...
WL-S girls improve to 16-1 overall
West Liberty-Salem defeated Catholic Central, 55-24, in OHC girls basketball.Mikalia McIntosh had 11 points, Lily Yoder scored 10 and Taylor Lauck had...
Blue Knight teams split with Bobcats
BUCKHANNON, W. Va. – Jennifer Alflen drained a pair of dagger 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help Urbana University women’s bask...
LIFE
Woodruffs celebrate 60th
Mr. and Mrs. R. Ray (Patricia J. Michael) Woodruff of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary with friends and family. They were married Feb. 2, ...
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...
Births
Melodee Jeannette HaddixMelodee Jeannette Haddix was born Oct. 28, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, at Memo...
Purk/Parthemore
Ali Nichole Purk and Ross Whitman Parthemore were married at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Farm Event Center, Mechanicsburg.The bride is the daughter of Bi...
Births
Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...
OPINION
Go see Sully at Gloria Theatre
How to combat computer hijackers
Circus trips offered to county schools
Being the wife of a Shriner, my husband has been in charge of sending out letters to the county schools so the fourth-graders may attend the circus. T...
Police chief congratulates Seth King on his career
On Thursday, February 2, 2017 the Urbana Police Division will be honoring Lieutenant Seth King, for his 25-years of service to the Urbana Police Divis...
Heed advice from experts on aging and caregiving
Preparing for the aging issues that adults face take time and much thought. Even family members have a lot to consider when preparing to give care.For...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Commuted sentence draws questions
On December 12, 1988, Christoper Lee Fay was murdered. He was my brother-in-law’s brother. Chris drove a taxi. As he drove Dwight Jeffrey Loving...
Boomer Blog: Treasures of the Heart and Mind
Newscasters frequently report on folks forced from burning homes absent their possessions. What frantic decisions were required in Gatlinburg, for ins...