CONOVER - Upcoming events at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, in Miami County, include the following. For more info, c...

January 6th, 2017 |

Trump pick becomes chairwoman of Ohio GOP, ousts incumbent

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) — Republicans chose President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the next leader of their state party on Friday after t...

January 6th, 2017 |

Green Hills Community offers fall prevention class

WEST LIBERTY - Green Hills Community is offering another session of fall prevention classes to help reduce the fear of falling and increase activity l...

January 6th, 2017 |

Take a hike, glimpse ancient culture, meet a raptor

SPRINGFIELD - The Clark County Park District is offering several programs/events in January.To register for any of these programs, call the Clark Coun...

January 6th, 2017 |

Graham students donate books to area agencies for families

ST. PARIS – Third grade students at Graham Elementary spent the week learning, reading and having fun with teachers prior to their holiday break...

January 6th, 2017 |