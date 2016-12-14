NEWS

Fannin joins Perpetual’s Board of Directors

WhereHouse garners more than $18,000

Pets of the Week

Logan Cole and his school continue to heal

Box 13 provides helping hand to Urbana Fire Division

Students of the Month

Students of the Month

Graham hosts family events

The Read. Imagine. Soar! Literacy Foundation has activities planned for the first part of 2017.On Feb. 17, the foundation will host Family Fun Night a...

UHS cheerleaders place 3rd in competition

Urbana High’s competition cheerleading squad placed 3rd in the OAC State Championships. Members are, front from left, Mari Artis, Madison LaRocq...

Student News of Area Interest

Triad High School 2nd 9 weeks Honor RollHall of Fame (3.75-4.00)K’Shawn Ardinger, Austin Bails, Abigayle Binz, Ashley Boggs, Olivia Butz, Audrey...

M’burg basketball team shows support for WL-S

Members of the Mechanicsburg 8th grade basketball team put rivalry aside Thursday night and donned orange wristbands for their game against West Liber...

Student of the Month

Miley-Bell King, Urbana North Elementary Student of the Month .neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neF...

Student News of Area Interest

GRAHAM MIDDLE SCHOOLQuarter 2 Honor RollsSIXTH GRADEALL “A” 4.0 HONOR ROLL:Landree Bacher, Kelsey DeMarco, Tailor King, Marlee Kite, Wyatt...

Hillclimbers down winless KR

UU swimmers top nation in GPA

Falcons roll in state duals

Falcons roll in state duals

Tiger misses the cut at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Rose already achieved what he wanted Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open. One last birdie for the lead made the day a l...

Blue Knight teams split with Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W. Va. –The Urbana University men’s basketball team beat Glenville State, 96-85, in MEC action on Thursday.The Blue Knights led...

Lakers down Graham in girls basketball

Indian Lake knocked off Graham, 52-43, in CBC/MRD girls basketball on Thursday.For the Falcons, Kayla Tullis had 12 points, Katey Nash had 11 and Beth...

UU swimmers top nation in GPA

The Urbana University men’s swimming program leads the nation again with the top-ranked NCAA Division II team grade-point average, as announced ...

Rogan leads Urbana to victory over Chieftains

BELLEFONTAINE – Hunter Rogan had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals as Urbana held off Bellefontaine, 58-54, Wednesday night in CBC/KTD girls ba...

Haines/Manuel

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

Purk/Parthemore

Purk/Parthemore

Births

Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...

Births

Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...

Ferrymans celebrate 50th

Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...

Births

Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...

Births

Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...

Heed advice from experts on aging and caregiving

Commuted sentence draws questions

Boomer Blog: Treasures of the Heart and Mind

Boomer Blog: Where the Music Takes Me

On New Year’s Eve I did not watch Ryan Seacrest or Anderson Cooper. Nor did I see a barely-clothed Mariah Carey barely sing. Instead, I did some...

Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet

Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet

Question: My son has been complaining recently about tummy aches after eating certain fruits like grapes and watermelon. Lately, he can’t seem t...

No more excuses, Republicans

Too often, Washington puts the concerns of the politically connected before those of ordinary Americans.Imagine this scenario. A man who works a secon...

Boomer Blog: The inconvenience of the good, old days

Thank goodness the month of December is over! My relief, however, is unrelated to the holiday season just celebrated. The last month of 2016 presented...

Seniors need to take care of themselves during winter

“Oh baby, it’s cold outside,” is a suitable phrase for the season and fitting for the extreme freezes we’re experiencing acros...

Changing Obamacare may mean higher costs, less coverage

Lori Eng, a 62-year-old office manager who works in western Nebraska, sent an email not long ago telling me she was “terrified” she might ...

