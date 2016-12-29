NEWS

Pets of the Week

Long-time Urbana Police Division member King retires

Alder junior high student arrested for making school shooting threat

Driver transported following crash

Competency evaluation ordered for Serna

County Historical Society elects officers

Student News of Area Interest

Urbana Junior High School2nd 9 weeks Honor Roll6th grade – Principal’s List, 3.75-4.0Kayla Booze, Sevonei Brown, Aubrie Burnside, Brynna B...

CMHP announces mobile mammography schedule for February

Do something special for yourself – and for everyone who loves you — and schedule your annual mammogram today! It’s easy with Commun...

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center2nd Quarter Superintendent’s ListGraham: Lane McAlexander, Kaitlin Niday, Chelsea Strunk; Mechanicsburg: Jason Surmac...

State seeks Adriel closure due to drugs, abuse

WEST LIBERTY – Allegations of staff abusing drugs with youths and showing pornography to youths and allegations of other abuses at Adriel may fo...

Edward Jones office opens

The Champaign County Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting Jan. 20 for the opening of the Edward Jones office of Zac Fiely in Suite 6 at 1637 E. U.S. 36, Ur...

SPORTS

Chieftains tame pesky Urbana

WL-S girls rout Fairbanks

A look back at sloppy Super Bowl V

WL-S girls rout Fairbanks

WEST LIBERTY – Lily Yoder had a game-high 15 points as WL-S routed Fairbanks, 67-23, in OHC girls basketball Thursday night.The Tigers jumped ou...

Meyer: Ohio State recruits ‘exceptional’

COLUMBUS – Urban Meyer went beyond the usual national signing day optimism on Wednesday when he described the 21 recruits joining Ohio StateR...

LeVan, O’Neal lead Cardinals to victory

DeGRAFF – Hadley LeVan and Thomas O’Neal each scored 21 points as Triad beat Riverside, 63-50, in non-league boys basketball.The Cardinals...

Graham, Mechanicsburg advance to state duals

ST. PARIS – Graham advanced to state in the Division II team duals wrestling tournament Wednesday night by beating Wapakoneta, 56-21, and Valley...

Johnson, Schmucker sign with Ohio Dominican

Urbana High School’s Cooper Johnson and West Liberty-Salem’s Trent Schmucker both signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play football a...

Carleton Cotner set to be Urbana football coach

Pending board approval at the Feb. 21 Urbana Board of Education meeting, Urbana High School will hire Carleton Cotner as head football coach and teach...

LIFE

Bosticks celebrate 50th

Woodruffs celebrate 60th

Haines/Manuel

Woodruffs celebrate 60th

Mr. and Mrs. R. Ray (Patricia J. Michael) Woodruff of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary with friends and family. They were married Feb. 2, ...

Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark

MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...

Births

Melodee Jeannette HaddixMelodee Jeannette Haddix was born Oct. 28, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, at Memo...

Purk/Parthemore

Ali Nichole Purk and Ross Whitman Parthemore were married at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Farm Event Center, Mechanicsburg.The bride is the daughter of Bi...

Births

Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...

OPINION

What has the world become due to drugs and crime?

Graham at a crossroads

Serving game day food safely

Go see Sully at Gloria Theatre

This coming weekend the Urbana area will have a local opportunity to watch a sometimes thrilling, scenic, suspenseful, and true narrative in the movie...

Select healthy snack choices in 2017

Question: Help! It’s January and I’m among the folks who’ve made eating better one of my New Year’s resolutions. I’ve he...

How to combat computer hijackers

Last Friday, scammers struck several Champaign County computers, probably from California. They froze the computer screen with an ad that covers all i...

Circus trips offered to county schools

Being the wife of a Shriner, my husband has been in charge of sending out letters to the county schools so the fourth-graders may attend the circus. T...

Police chief congratulates Seth King on his career

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 the Urbana Police Division will be honoring Lieutenant Seth King, for his 25-years of service to the Urbana Police Divis...

Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes

The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...

