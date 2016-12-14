WL-S school shooting update: Prosecutor seeks to try Ely Serna as an adult
NEWS
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A male student who was shot and wounded at an Ohio school was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in th...
SPRINGFIELD - The Clark County Juvenile Court CASA/GAL (Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad litem) Program is in need of volunteers intereste...
What better way to Honor our Heritage, Focus on the Future, and Celebrate America than to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities...
WEST LIBERTY – A shooting at West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Friday morning sent one student to the hospital.The shooting occurred at 7:36 a.m....
In a year that set records for severe and devastating weather, the American Red Cross provided more assistance to the hundreds of thousands of people ...
SPORTS
Urbana defeated Graham, 3,067-2,695, in boys bowling on Thursday.For the Hillclimbers, Luc Russell had a 270-235/505, Kyle Beavers a 268-238/506, Tayl...
Urbana University’s Morgan Mattimore blows past Notre Dame College’s Marisa Finazzo on the baseline Thursday at the Grimes Center. The Blu...
Things must not be going very well for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.Despite making umpteen millions of dollars during his career, Favre has co...
The Mountain East Conference has three men’s basketball teams ranked in the top six in the country for the second-straight week. Fairmont State ...
Graham defeated Yellow Springs, 76-65, in non-league boys basketball on Tuesday.Graham led by 16 points at the half, but Yellow Springs out-scored the...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...
Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...
Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...
Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...
Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...
OPINION
Thank goodness the month of December is over! My relief, however, is unrelated to the holiday season just celebrated. The last month of 2016 presented...
“Oh baby, it’s cold outside,” is a suitable phrase for the season and fitting for the extreme freezes we’re experiencing acros...
Lori Eng, a 62-year-old office manager who works in western Nebraska, sent an email not long ago telling me she was “terrified” she might ...
Why do voters need to know who is winning or losing a political campaign before the votes are counted?In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in t...
Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...
For all the hoopla generated, there is really little visible change as one year melts into the next. Oh, the occasional new calendar page pops up here...