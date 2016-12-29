County Historical Society elects officers
State seeks Adriel closure due to drugs, abuse
Edward Jones office opens
Local employers learn about wage and benefit survey
Cedar Bog offers February, March programs
Latest Updates
- Champaign County College Student News - 7:41 pm
- Competency evaluation ordered for Serna - 6:00 pm
- Student News of Area Interest - 4:57 pm
- CMHP announces mobile mammography schedule for February - 3:49 pm
- Student News of Area Interest - 3:27 pm
- County Historical Society elects officers - 1:56 pm
- State seeks Adriel closure due to drugs, abuse - 12:02 pm updated: 1:31 pm.
- Edward Jones office opens - 10:19 am
- Local employers learn about wage and benefit survey - 11:00 pm
- Urbana Rotary’s Rural Urban Night is Feb. 20 - 10:57 pm
- Empty Bowls fundraiser Feb. 23 - 10:56 pm
- Cedar Bog offers February, March programs - 10:56 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 1:56 pm
- Better prepared for trauma - 10:48 pm
- Seminar to focus on recruiting workers - 10:48 pm
- NECCFD Board approves new billing protocol - 10:47 pm
- Adults in mobile home fire remain hospitalized - 10:47 pm
- Only incumbents file for Urbana City Council seats - 10:47 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 1:22 pm
- Local man weighs in on Trump’s immigration ban - 10:54 pm
- Tomorrow ‘just a plus’ - 10:54 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 12:23 pm
- Ohio Supreme Court Justice speaks with Rotary Club - 10:59 pm
- Workshop targets economic development effort - 10:59 pm
- View Story - 10:58 pm
NEWS
Urbana Rotary’s Rural Urban Night is Feb. 20
The Urbana Rotary Club’s 45th annual Rural Urban night will be held at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank 4-H Activities bu...
Cedar Bog offers February, March programs
In the time before time, before there were Shawnee, Iroquois or other tribes, there were the people of the Earth - The Mound Builders. This great civi...
Ohio News Briefs
Ohio groundhog Buckeye Chuck predicts more winterMARION, Ohio (AP) — Pennsylvania has Punxsutawney Phil, Ohio has Buckeye Chuck, and both ground...
Better prepared for trauma
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired new self-aid medical kits which will become a standard part of their uniforms.The sherif...
Seminar to focus on recruiting workers
Local employers are invited to a free program Feb. 16 to learn about local resources available to help them recruit and retain employees. The event is...
SPORTS
Graham, Mechanicsburg advance to state duals
ST. PARIS – Graham advanced to state in the Division II team duals wrestling tournament Wednesday night by beating Wapakoneta, 56-21, and Valley...
Johnson, Schmucker sign with Ohio Dominican
Urbana High School’s Cooper Johnson and West Liberty-Salem’s Trent Schmucker both signed letters of intent on Wednesday to play football a...
Carleton Cotner set to be Urbana football coach
Pending board approval at the Feb. 21 Urbana Board of Education meeting, Urbana High School will hire Carleton Cotner as head football coach and teach...
A look back at sloppy Super Bowl V
Likely the most forgotten Super Bowl-winning coach, Don McCafferty led the Baltimore Colts to victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.McCaffer...
Charleston sweeps Blue Knight teams
CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team suffered a 73-63 loss at Charleston Wednesday night in UU’s first...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Woodruffs celebrate 60th
Mr. and Mrs. R. Ray (Patricia J. Michael) Woodruff of Urbana will celebrate their 60th anniversary with friends and family. They were married Feb. 2, ...
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...
Births
Melodee Jeannette HaddixMelodee Jeannette Haddix was born Oct. 28, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces and measuring 20 inches, at Memo...
Purk/Parthemore
Ali Nichole Purk and Ross Whitman Parthemore were married at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Farm Event Center, Mechanicsburg.The bride is the daughter of Bi...
Births
Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...
OPINION
Graham at a crossroads
Go see Sully at Gloria Theatre
This coming weekend the Urbana area will have a local opportunity to watch a sometimes thrilling, scenic, suspenseful, and true narrative in the movie...
Select healthy snack choices in 2017
Question: Help! It’s January and I’m among the folks who’ve made eating better one of my New Year’s resolutions. I’ve he...
How to combat computer hijackers
Last Friday, scammers struck several Champaign County computers, probably from California. They froze the computer screen with an ad that covers all i...
Circus trips offered to county schools
Being the wife of a Shriner, my husband has been in charge of sending out letters to the county schools so the fourth-graders may attend the circus. T...
Police chief congratulates Seth King on his career
On Thursday, February 2, 2017 the Urbana Police Division will be honoring Lieutenant Seth King, for his 25-years of service to the Urbana Police Divis...
Boomer Blog: When the world intrudes
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother brought back memories of the Eddie Fisher-Elizabeth Taylor-Debbie Reynolds love triangle that played itself...