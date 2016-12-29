Urbana Rotary’s Rural Urban Night is Feb. 20

The Urbana Rotary Club’s 45th annual Rural Urban night will be held at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank 4-H Activities bu...

February 2nd, 2017 |

Cedar Bog offers February, March programs

In the time before time, before there were Shawnee, Iroquois or other tribes, there were the people of the Earth - The Mound Builders. This great civi...

February 2nd, 2017 |

Ohio News Briefs

Ohio groundhog Buckeye Chuck predicts more winterMARION, Ohio (AP) — Pennsylvania has Punxsutawney Phil, Ohio has Buckeye Chuck, and both ground...

February 2nd, 2017 |

Better prepared for trauma

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired new self-aid medical kits which will become a standard part of their uniforms.The sherif...

February 1st, 2017 |

Seminar to focus on recruiting workers

Local employers are invited to a free program Feb. 16 to learn about local resources available to help them recruit and retain employees. The event is...

February 1st, 2017 |