Triad crowns Zizzo and McCreary
WL-S returns to school after shooting
CTS and sheriff’s office to get more space
Graham’s celebrating kindness
Orange and black flood schools
Latest Updates
- Will TPP reversal hurt farmers? - 11:01 pm
- Ohio health districts offer radon info and kits - 11:00 pm
- Pro-life advocates gather - 11:00 pm
- Charges filed in crash that killed Warren Stevens - 11:00 pm
- Court statement details shooter’s account of events - 7:14 pm
- M’Burg police investigating sexual assaults - 5:21 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 12:42 pm
- Triad crowns Zizzo and McCreary - 11:21 pm
- WL-S returns to school after shooting - 11:21 pm updated: 11:25 pm.
- Commuted sentence draws questions - 11:21 pm
- CTS and sheriff’s office to get more space - 11:20 pm
- Tiger pride at Mechanicsburg - 11:20 pm
- Graham’s celebrating kindness - 11:20 pm updated: 1:45 pm.
- Tack Sale & Clinic planned in Madison County - 11:20 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 12:30 pm
- Orange and black flood schools - 10:54 pm
- Helping caregivers take care of themselves - 10:53 pm
- Ely Serna appears in court for hearing - 6:24 pm updated: 6:26 pm.
- BREAKING NEWS: WL-S to hold open house tonight at school - 1:41 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 12:51 pm
- Try him as an adult? - 10:43 pm
- North Lewisburg in dispute with sheriff - 10:42 pm
- Kindness event aims to prevent bullying - 10:42 pm
- New equestrian arena near Wilmington - 10:41 pm
- Ohio News Briefs - 12:40 pm
NEWS
Commuted sentence draws questions
On December 12, 1988, Christoper Lee Fay was murdered. He was my brother-in-law’s brother. Chris drove a taxi. As he drove Dwight Jeffrey Loving...
CTS and sheriff’s office to get more space
The Champaign County Commission’s desire to give the Champaign Transit System (CTS) and sheriff’s office more room cleared its final hurdl...
Graham’s celebrating kindness
ST. PARIS – Graham Local Schools students are spending this week demonstrating how easy it is to be kind to others.The school district joined ot...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Tack Sale & Clinic planned in Madison County
LONDON - The Madison County Horse Committee’s annual Tack Sale & Clinic is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Madison County Fairgrounds,...
Ohio News Briefs
Police: 2 found dead in car about to be set on fire ID’dCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two men found dead inside a parked car in Columbus that poli...
SPORTS
Urbana splits with Cougars in bowling
Urbana defeated Kenton Ridge, 3,089-2,793, in CBC boys bowling.For UHS (14-1), Luc Russell had a 255-266, Kyle Beavers a 256-223, Taylor Armstrong a 1...
Tigers fall to Madison Plains
LONDON – Madison Plains held West Liberty-Salem in check and won, 56-46, in OHC boys basketball Tuesday night. It was the Tigers’ first ga...
Urbana Youth Sports needs volunteers
Two Urbana youth programs are looking for volunteer Program Directors, operating committees or an organization to take over for the 2017 season.As ann...
Junior high roundup
Urbana beat Bellefontaine, 35-26, in 8th grade girls basketball. For UJHS (7-7, 7-4), Sam Rooney scored 19 points and Shelby Stoops and Bree Stouffer ...
Graham’s Smith signs with Edison State softball
ST. PARIS – Graham catcher Mackenzie Smith signed to be the first player for the newly-founded Edison State Community College softball program o...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Births
Gauge Lee CassellGauge Lee Cassell was born Nov. 9, 2016, at Memorial Hospital of Union County, weighing 8.7 pounds and measuring 19 inches, to Joshua...
Births
Brantley Evan Joseph WilliamsJoseph Williams and Elizabeth West of Marysville announce the birth of a son, Brantley Evan Joseph Williams, born at 11:3...
Ferrymans celebrate 50th
Jack and Carol Ferryman of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary Dec. 24. The couple were married on that date in 1966 in Urbana by Rev. Wesley...
Births
Jace TaylorJace Taylor was born Oct. 27, 2016, at 4 a.m., weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches, at Soin Hospital to Amy Evans-Taylor an...
Births
Caroline “Cara” May BarrettCaroline “Cara” May Barrett was born Dec. 5, 2016, at 8:21 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and mea...
OPINION
Commuted sentence draws questions
Boomer Blog: Treasures of the Heart and Mind
Boomer Blog: Where the Music Takes Me
Fructose intolerance manageable with proper diet
Question: My son has been complaining recently about tummy aches after eating certain fruits like grapes and watermelon. Lately, he can’t seem t...
No more excuses, Republicans
Too often, Washington puts the concerns of the politically connected before those of ordinary Americans.Imagine this scenario. A man who works a secon...
Boomer Blog: The inconvenience of the good, old days
Thank goodness the month of December is over! My relief, however, is unrelated to the holiday season just celebrated. The last month of 2016 presented...
Seniors need to take care of themselves during winter
“Oh baby, it’s cold outside,” is a suitable phrase for the season and fitting for the extreme freezes we’re experiencing acros...
Changing Obamacare may mean higher costs, less coverage
Lori Eng, a 62-year-old office manager who works in western Nebraska, sent an email not long ago telling me she was “terrified” she might ...
Elections and polls: Who cares who’s ahead?
Why do voters need to know who is winning or losing a political campaign before the votes are counted?In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in t...